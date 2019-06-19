Eat Some Dough To Win Some Dough With Postmates and Blaze Pizza

SAN FRANCISCO, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaze Fast Fire’d Pizza, the recognized world leader in fast artisanal pizza, and exclusive partner, Postmates, are celebrating the love of dough through June-23, 2019. During this time, customers who place an order from Blaze Pizza will receive free delivery with a $10 minimum order and two free Dough Knots™ - one of Blaze’s top five items ordered on Postmates. Also, because it takes dough to get dough, select users who order anything from Blaze Pizza the week of June 17 will have the chance to win $25, $50 and $100 in Postmate credits for future Blaze Pizza orders*.



“We are thrilled to see our scratch-made Dough Knots™ in such high demand on Postmates,” said Daniela Simpson, GM - Digital Growth Division, Blaze Pizza. “Just as we changed the game by crafting pizza from scratch, cooking it in 180 seconds, and offering it at an unmatched value, we know Postmates shares that same passion for delivering an experience that far surpasses what consumers are used to.”

"Postmates customers have spoken and the Dough Knots™ are one of the top items ordered from our exclusive partner Blaze Pizza," said Eric Edge, SVP, Marketing & Communications at Postmates. "Along with Blaze, we created a unique, and fun, promotion that celebrates Blaze while offering a chance to win a surprise credit so customers can use Postmates to order more of what they love."

To order from participating Blaze Pizzas, visit Postmates.com or download Postmates on iOS or Android . Customers can always get free delivery when they subscribe to Postmates’ subscription service, Postmates Unlimited, at only $7.99 per month, when paid annually.

