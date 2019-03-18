Eaton : Contributing Leading-Edge Technologies to SuperTruck II

Power management company Eaton today announced it is contributing
several components to truck manufacturers participating in the U.S.
Department of Energy’s (DOE) SuperTruck II program.
The Eaton 48-volt mild hybrid accessory drive captures energy while driving and is used to keep the sleeper cab comfortable overnight without idling the engine.
SuperTruck II is a partnership between the DOE, truck manufacturers and
equipment suppliers seeking to improve freight efficiency more than 100
percent over an equivalent 2009 model, and improve engine brake thermal
efficiency performance by 55 percent. The $100 million program is funded
by the Vehicle Technologies Office of the U.S. DOE and industry partners.
Eaton is supplying a number of leading-edge technologies that improve
fuel economy and reduce emissions to Original Equipment Manufacturer
(OEM) teams. These include a high-efficiency transmission that achieves
additional fuel savings by enabling engine-off coasting and waste heat
recovery; a 48-volt mild hybrid electrically regenerative accessory
drive that charges the vehicle’s batteries, efficiently runs the air
conditioner and other accessories, and replaces the alternator in
linehaul commercial vehicles; and precise exhaust gas recirculation
controllers that enable simultaneous fuel and emissions reductions.
“This is a great opportunity for Eaton technologies to contribute to a
program focused on improving the efficiency of commercial vehicles,”
said Dr. Mihai Dorobantu, director, Technology Planning and Government
Affairs, Eaton’s Vehicle Group. “We’re excited to work with several OEMs
involved in SuperTruck II as we strive for a common goal of cleaner,
more fuel-efficient commercial vehicles.”
SuperTruck II is a continuation of the DOE’s SuperTruck initiative,
which launched in 2010 with the goal to improve heavy-duty truck freight
efficiency by 50 percent. The long-term objective of the project is to
develop technology that can lead to cleaner, more efficient heavy-duty
trucks, which haul 80 percent of goods in the United States and use
about 28 billion gallons of fuel per year, accounting for around 22
percent of total transportation energy usage.
In addition to the components Eaton is supplying to the SuperTruck
teams, it offers several other technologies that help truck
manufacturers achieve stringent upcoming fuel economy and emissions
regulations.
“Since 2008, Eaton’s Vehicle Group has been laser-focused on reducing
emissions and fuel consumption,” said Dorobantu. “We have—and continue
to develop—technologies that reduce NOx emissions and improve the
overall fuel economy of internal combustion diesel engines, as well
technologies for electric, hybrid and fuel cell commercial vehicles.”
Several products take advantage of Eaton’s modular variable valve
actuation technology, which allows OEMs to choose the technologies they
want to use based on their needs.
Examples of what Eaton’s Vehicle Group offers include diesel cylinder
deactivation (CDA) and variable valve actuation (VVA) technologies. Both
technologies can be used to reduce fuel consumption between five and 25
percent, increase the rate of aftertreatment warmup and maintain higher
temperatures during load operation. CDA and VVA technologies can also be
used at road loads to achieve active diesel particulate (DPF)
regenerations without requiring the traditional method of dosing the
diesel oxidation catalyst.
Eaton’s CDA technology can operate at up to three to four bar BMEP at
all speeds, which reduces emissions by improving aftertreatment thermal
management while providing better fuel economy. Similarly, intake valve
modulation can be used at higher loads to enable Miller cycle operation
to improve engine fuel efficiency.
Another technology to help on the path to regulation compliance is
Eaton’s TVS® EGR pump, which is designed to save fuel while
meeting new global emission regulations.
Eaton’s positive-displacement TVS EGR pump enables the use of a
high-efficiency turbomachinery to lower engine pumping losses and
increase fuel economy. The TVS EGR pump is driven by a 48-volt electric
motor, making its operation completely independent from engine speed and
significantly more controllable than competitive pumpless EGR systems.
Additionally, Eaton’s new engine decompression brake can help OEMs with
regulatory compliance. Fuel economy and emissions regulations are
driving engine downsizing and down speeding in commercial vehicles,
which is resulting in the need for higher braking efficiency to maintain
braking effectiveness at lower speeds.
Other variable valvetrain functions include early exhaust valve opening
(EEVO) and internal exhaust gas recirculation (iEGR), which help heat
the exhaust for improved catalyst efficiency and improved emissions.
Eaton’s hydraulic lash adjuster (HLA) technology optimizes the
valvetrain performance by providing precise valve seating over the life
of the vehicle. Other benefits include noise reduction and service
elimination for manual valvetrain lash settings.
Eaton is a power management company with 2018 sales of $21.6 billion.
Its energy-efficient solutions help customers effectively manage
electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more reliably, safely and
sustainably. The company is dedicated to improving the quality of life
and the environment through the use of power management technologies and
services. Eaton employs 99,000 people worldwide, and sells products to
customers in more than 175 countries. For more information, visit eaton.com.
