Eaton Cummins Expands Applications

10/29/2019 | 01:31pm EDT

Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies is expanding the application coverage for the Endurant™ 12-speed overdrive transmission. Effective January 2020, Pickup & Delivery, certain Construction, Refuse, and Agriculture applications are approved with Endurant.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191029005066/en/

Eaton Cummins expands application coverage for the Endurant automated transmission (Photo: Business Wire)

Eaton Cummins expands application coverage for the Endurant automated transmission (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re pleased to offer Endurant in these new applications,” Charles Masters, general manager, Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies. “Fleets will appreciate the improved driveability and nearly 200-pound weight savings that Endurant provides over our previous transmissions, such as the Fuller Advantage automated.”

“The product team has developed new performance calibrations for customers that prioritize acceleration and route times in these additional applications. These calibrations have been very positively received by drivers in field tests,” said Charles Ganske, product manager, Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies.

Over 80,000 units have been sold since launching in late 2017. The Endurant portfolio has grown to include overdrive models with single and dual PTO options and direct drive models, and customers have benefited from Endurant’s reliability, efficiency and best in class maintenance intervals.

Endurant is currently available as part of an integrated powertrain at these OEMs:

  • Kenworth and Peterbilt (paired with Cummins X15)
  • International (paired with International A26 and Cummins X15)
  • Freightliner (paired with Cummins X12 and X15)

Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies is a 50/50 joint venture between Eaton (NYSE: ETN) and Cummins, Inc. (NYSE: CMI). The global joint venture produces industry-leading heavy-duty automated transmissions for the commercial vehicle market. For more information visit www.eatoncumminsjv.com.


© Business Wire 2019
