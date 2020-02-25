Eaton : IntelliConnect™ Remote Diagnostic Technology Receives Upgrades

Power management company Eaton today announced its IntelliConnect™ remote diagnostics technology, a suite of connected solutions designed to improve a fleet’s uptime and efficiency and reduce the total cost of ownership, has received several important new features that enhance usability for fleet administrators.

“Our customers are very important to us and their feedback led to many of the new features we’ve added to IntelliConnect,” said Kevin Snow, manager, Service Engineering Solutions, Vehicle Group, Eaton. “These improvements make it easier for fleet administrators to more quickly identify vehicles with potential service needs and determine next steps.”

IntelliConnect provides near real-time monitoring of vehicle fault codes, prioritizes the critical events and provides accurate and comprehensive action plans created by Eaton’s technical experts. These features can help increase fleet uptime by reducing unplanned downtime and providing quicker repair diagnosis.

IntelliConnect is an important tool for fleet administrators that deal daily with large amounts of data. IntelliConnect sorts through the data and prioritizes by levels of importance, allowing administrators to structure their workflow in a way that benefits their fleet.

IntelliConnect’s new feature set includes the following upgrades:

A fleet transmission health report

Report that compiles lists of all vehicles with transmission service recommendations

Ability to add and update fleet information by uploading a vehicle information file, negating the need for fleet administrators to manually input vehicle data into the IntelliConnect database Simultaneously update and add information on multiple vehicles to the database

Filter service activity reports based on active/inactive fault codes or components

A fleet page allows users to view their entire fleet and quickly identify vehicles experiencing issues Enables users to monitor all vehicles associated with their fleet or view specific vehicles selected for a “Watch List” based on make or model, engine make and/or transmission model Provides a seven-day severity feature, which displays an icon indicating the most severe fault codes that occurred within the past seven days—with ability to sort and filter those vehicles

Normal and compact views to monitor vehicle detail pages, allows users to choose the number of vehicles to monitor per page

IntelliConnect and ServiceRanger™, Eaton’s diagnostics and service tool for automated transmissions, can access a new product information library Allows for online troubleshooting and access to product service manuals Enables users to link to specific fault code troubleshooting page, eliminating the need to download large PDFs and search for the correct page to find necessary information



IntelliConnect is included with every Eaton Cummins automated transmission. IntelliConnect remote diagnostics provides users with customized delivery of information through email alerts, the Navistar OnCommand Connection portal, an existing telematics portal, or online at www.EatonIntelliConnect.com.

Eaton’s mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power—more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton’s 2019 revenues were $21.4 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 101,000 employees. For more information, visit www.eaton.com.

