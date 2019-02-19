Eaton : Names New Senior Vice President of Manufacturing for Industrial Sector

Power management company Eaton has named Mike Gallant, a seasoned leader
with more than 30 years of operations and supply chain experience,
senior vice president of Manufacturing for the Industrial Sector.
Gallant will be responsible for Eaton’s manufacturing strategy within
the Industrial Sector, which includes the Vehicle, eMobility, Aerospace
and Hydraulics businesses. In this role, he will also focus on
developing a high-performing culture, including talent development, to
drive world-class levels of performance.
“Mike has a proven track record at Eaton, and we couldn’t be more
pleased for him to return to lead our manufacturing and supply chain,”
said Uday Yadav, president and chief operating officer, Eaton’s
Industrial Sector. “Mike has a unique ability to develop talent, build
teams and deliver performance improvement, and is an asset to our
organization and customers across the globe.”
Gallant is returning to Eaton after spending two years at Colfax as vice
president of Global Operations and Supply Chain. Previously, he was the
vice president of Manufacturing Operations and Supply Chain for Eaton’s
Aerospace Group, during which time he and his team received the Eaton
Game Changer Award, which recognized employees and teams for innovative
thinking and process improvements. Throughout his career, Gallant has
worked in various leadership roles for industrial companies and
manufacturers, including Danaher and Rexnord.
“I’ve had the pleasure of working at Eaton previously in my career, and
I’m grateful for the opportunity to be working for this great company
once again,” Gallant said. “Eaton is a values-driven organization with
passionate senior leaders, a strong reputation and a great internal
culture. I’m excited to work with my teams and achieve great things
together.”
Gallant holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Technology from
the University of Massachusetts.
Eaton is a power management company with 2018 sales of $21.6 billion.
Its energy-efficient solutions help customers effectively manage
electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more reliably, safely and
sustainably. The company is dedicated to improving the quality of life
and the environment through the use of power management technologies and
services. Eaton employs 99,000 people worldwide and sells products to
customers in more than 175 countries. For more information, visit Eaton.com.
