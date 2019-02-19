Log in
Eaton : Names New Senior Vice President of Manufacturing for Industrial Sector

02/19/2019

Power management company Eaton has named Mike Gallant, a seasoned leader with more than 30 years of operations and supply chain experience, senior vice president of Manufacturing for the Industrial Sector.

Gallant will be responsible for Eaton’s manufacturing strategy within the Industrial Sector, which includes the Vehicle, eMobility, Aerospace and Hydraulics businesses. In this role, he will also focus on developing a high-performing culture, including talent development, to drive world-class levels of performance.

“Mike has a proven track record at Eaton, and we couldn’t be more pleased for him to return to lead our manufacturing and supply chain,” said Uday Yadav, president and chief operating officer, Eaton’s Industrial Sector. “Mike has a unique ability to develop talent, build teams and deliver performance improvement, and is an asset to our organization and customers across the globe.”

Gallant is returning to Eaton after spending two years at Colfax as vice president of Global Operations and Supply Chain. Previously, he was the vice president of Manufacturing Operations and Supply Chain for Eaton’s Aerospace Group, during which time he and his team received the Eaton Game Changer Award, which recognized employees and teams for innovative thinking and process improvements. Throughout his career, Gallant has worked in various leadership roles for industrial companies and manufacturers, including Danaher and Rexnord.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working at Eaton previously in my career, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to be working for this great company once again,” Gallant said. “Eaton is a values-driven organization with passionate senior leaders, a strong reputation and a great internal culture. I’m excited to work with my teams and achieve great things together.”

Gallant holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Technology from the University of Massachusetts.

Eaton is a power management company with 2018 sales of $21.6 billion. Its energy-efficient solutions help customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more reliably, safely and sustainably. The company is dedicated to improving the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. Eaton employs 99,000 people worldwide and sells products to customers in more than 175 countries. For more information, visit Eaton.com.


© Business Wire 2019
