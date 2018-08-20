Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for SDC Capital Partners

ROWAYTON, Conn., Aug. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eaton Partners, one of the world’s largest placement agents and advisory firms and a wholly owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF), is pleased to have served as the exclusive placement agent for SDC Capital Partners, LLC’s (“SDC”) first-time fund that will invest in IT and communications infrastructure, with a focus on data centers.



The SDC Digital Infrastructure Opportunity Fund I LP (the “Fund”) reached its hard cap of $400 million in capital commitments in less than six months. The oversubscribed fund received strong support from a diverse range of institutional investors, primarily top-tier endowments along with foundations, pension plans, consultants, and high net worth individuals.

SDC Founder and Managing Partner Todd Aaron has also co-founded and co-led Sentinel Data Centers since its inception in 2002. Over the last 16 years, Sentinel has developed multiple industry-leading data center platforms, resulting in highly successful exits to public buyers, most recently via a $490 million multi-asset sale to CyrusOne (NYSE: CONE) in February, 2017.

“Data centers and related infrastructure underpin the technology on which businesses and consumers rely on every day and represent one of the largest and fastest growing sectors within IT and telecommunications,” said Jeff Eaton, Partner at Eaton Partners. “Todd Aaron is an industry pioneer and SDC’s strategy of melding hands-on operational expertise with deep sector knowledge resonated deeply with the institutional investor community. It has been our pleasure to partner with Todd and the SDC team on a very successful fundraise.”

“We are thrilled to have achieved this important milestone and are excited to partner with the blue-chip institutions that comprise our investor base,” said Todd Aaron. “We are grateful for Eaton Partners’ support in spearheading this process. Their diligence, focus and longstanding relationships within the institutional investor community were invaluable.”

Over the past 12 months, Eaton Partners has successfully closed 13 funds and is actively raising capital for an additional 20 funds.

About Eaton Partners

Eaton Partners, a Stifel Company, is one of the world’s leading fund advisory and capital placement agents, having raised more than $95 billion across more than 120 highly differentiated alternative investment funds and offerings. Founded in 1983, Eaton advises and raises institutional capital for investment managers across alternative strategies – private equity, private credit, real assets, real estate, and hedge funds/public market – in both the primary and secondary markets. Eaton Partners maintains offices and operates throughout North America, Europe and Asia.

Eaton Partners is a division of Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Member SIPC and NYSE. Eaton Partners subsidiary Eaton Partners (U.K.) LLP is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Eaton Partners subsidiary Eaton Partners Advisors (HK) Limited is approved as a Type 1-licensed company under the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in Hong Kong. Eaton Partners and the Eaton Partners logo are trademarks of Eaton Partners, LLC, a limited liability company. ® Eaton Partners, 2018.

About SDC Capital Partners

SDC Capital Partners, LLC is a specialized private investment firm focused on the IT and communications infrastructure sectors. SDC’s areas of investment focus include data centers, network / fiber and wireless infrastructure, with specific emphasis on opportunities where the firm can leverage its deep operational expertise to partner with exceptional managers and owners in creating value. SDC targets investments of $20 - $100+ million and is control and structure agnostic with respect to its investments. The firm invests globally and seeks to leverage its team’s deep sector relationships in sourcing proprietary investment opportunities. For more information, please visit www.sdccapitalpartners.com.

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel's broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated; Keefe Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; Century Securities Associates, Inc.; and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company's broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank & Trust offers a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company's web site at www.stifel.com.

