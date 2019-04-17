Log in
Eaton : to Supply High-Performance Inverters for Battery-Electric Passenger Vehicle

04/17/2019 | 03:09pm EDT

Power management company Eaton today announced its eMobility business was chosen by Nidec-PSA Emotors (Emotors), a joint venture between Nidec Leroy-Somer and Groupe PSA, to supply high-performance traction inverters for a battery-electric vehicle platform.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190417005875/en/

“We are pleased to partner with Emotors and value the opportunity to support them in one of their product lines,” said Jeff Lowinger, president, eMobility. “Eaton’s power-dense inverters help deliver a safe, reliable and comfortable driving experience.”

Eaton will provide its power-dense inverters to Emotors, who will integrate it with the motor and ship the finished system to its customers for assembly into the battery-electric vehicle.

Leveraging Eaton’s expertise managing high-voltage power, eMobility developed the vehicle inverters with a power density of 35 kilowatts per liter and 98 percent operating efficiency. The inverter’s high-power density and compact, lightweight design take up minimal space in the vehicle while helping maximize range and improving safety and the driving experience.

Eaton projects electrified vehicles will increase to 38 percent of the global passenger car market by 2030, with share dispersed among battery electric, plug-in hybrid, hybrid electric and mild hybrid electric. Eaton’s inverters can be used in all types of electric vehicles, as well as other alternative fuel vehicles, such as hydrogen fuel cell cars and trucks.

Eaton has high-voltage, fast-acting fuses in a number of global electrified cars and power electronics on a leading European battery-electric vehicle platform. Eaton also has more than 15 years of experience in developing commercial vehicle hybrid systems and has a number of vehicle electrification products in the market, including DC/DC converters, power distribution units, battery-electric transmissions, and high-voltage fuses.

Eaton is a power management company with 2018 sales of $21.6 billion. Its energy-efficient solutions help customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more reliably, safely and sustainably. The company is dedicated to improving the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. Eaton employs 99,000 people worldwide, and sells products to customers in more than 175 countries. For more information, visit Eaton.com.


© Business Wire 2019
