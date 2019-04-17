Eaton : to Supply High-Performance Inverters for Battery-Electric Passenger Vehicle

Power management company Eaton today announced its eMobility business
was chosen by Nidec-PSA Emotors (Emotors), a joint venture between Nidec
Leroy-Somer and Groupe PSA, to supply high-performance traction
inverters for a battery-electric vehicle platform.
“We are pleased to partner with Emotors and value the opportunity to
support them in one of their product lines,” said Jeff Lowinger,
president, eMobility. “Eaton’s power-dense inverters help deliver a
safe, reliable and comfortable driving experience.”
Eaton will provide its power-dense inverters to Emotors, who will
integrate it with the motor and ship the finished system to its
customers for assembly into the battery-electric vehicle.
Leveraging Eaton’s expertise managing high-voltage power, eMobility
developed the vehicle inverters with a power density of 35 kilowatts per
liter and 98 percent operating efficiency. The inverter’s high-power
density and compact, lightweight design take up minimal space in the
vehicle while helping maximize range and improving safety and the
driving experience.
Eaton projects electrified vehicles will increase to 38 percent of the
global passenger car market by 2030, with share dispersed among battery
electric, plug-in hybrid, hybrid electric and mild hybrid electric.
Eaton’s inverters can be used in all types of electric vehicles, as well
as other alternative fuel vehicles, such as hydrogen fuel cell cars and
trucks.
Eaton has high-voltage, fast-acting fuses in a number of global
electrified cars and power electronics on a leading European
battery-electric vehicle platform. Eaton also has more than 15 years of
experience in developing commercial vehicle hybrid systems and has a
number of vehicle electrification products in the market, including
DC/DC converters, power distribution units, battery-electric
transmissions, and high-voltage fuses.
Eaton is a power management company with 2018 sales of $21.6 billion.
Its energy-efficient solutions help customers effectively manage
electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more reliably, safely and
sustainably. The company is dedicated to improving the quality of life
and the environment through the use of power management technologies and
services. Eaton employs 99,000 people worldwide, and sells products to
customers in more than 175 countries. For more information, visit Eaton.com.
