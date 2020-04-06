Log in
EccoVia Solutions : COVID-19 Screening Tool

04/06/2020 | 03:02pm EDT

EccoVia Solutions, a leading provider of health and human services cloud-based solutions, announces today that they have successfully completed the implementation of a COVID-19 screening tool in the company’s signature software platform, ClientTrack©.

This screening tool can now be used to help Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)-based Continuum of Care (CoC) organizations and Homeless Management Information System (HMIS) leadership at local levels to identify and track individual clients who are at risk or may be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

The screening tool is now available in the training environment for all ClientTrack© clients. The baseline changes incorporate an assessment form that allows users to input patient information pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic. ClientTrack©supports HIPAA and HUD compliance and is available for all clients and will be updated as more information becomes available. This form enables ClientTrack© users to collect the following information:

  • Symptoms, including a full list of symptoms from both the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and The World Health Organization (WHO)
  • Current temperature in Fahrenheit and Celsius
  • Pre-existing conditions, including a full list of pre-existing conditions from both the CDC and WHO
  • Prior testing conducted, including date and results
  • Referred/sent to testing site and date
  • Current test results and date

The ClientTrack© COVID-19 screening tool has been designed to help users understand when clients should seek emergency services and identify when they may be exhibiting any life-threatening symptoms, such as constant chest pain or pressure, extreme difficulty breathing, severe and constant dizziness or lightheadedness, slurred speech, difficulty waking up, or bluish lips.

The ClientTrack© COVID-19 screening tool supports HUD’s recently released guidelines regarding COVID-19 screening as a part of HMIS data collection. Critically, these guidelines clarify that while there is no need to disclose COVID-19 test results, three data points should be shared:

  1. Is the client symptomatic?
  2. Does the client need to be moved to a different facility for social isolation?
  3. Has the client been released from social isolation and now requires access to emergency shelter or to return to a permanent housing project?

HUD also recommends creating alerts within the HMIS to advise community members when a participant has been screened for COVID-19 or requires isolation or quarantine. This can help allay fears among participants who are concerned about being placed in a service site where testing, isolation, or quarantine is taking place.

EccoVia Solutions’ COVID-19 screening tool captures the essential data points recommended by HUD in addition to important contextual information that may have bearing on the individual’s specific risk factors, supporting CoCs’ efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and protect the people they serve.

To find out more about EccoVia Solutions’ COVID-19 screening tool please visit their website https://eccoviasolutions.com/covid-19/

About EccoVia Solutions

EccoVia Solutions provides the industry-leading case management and community care coordination platform for state agencies, ACO/MCOs, Medicaid Waiver programs, community-based providers, and other human service entities. Our platform helps case workers and care providers collaborate across the spectrum of service delivery to address the physical, behavioral, and economic factors that impact health outcomes.


© Business Wire 2020
