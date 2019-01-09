Echo International : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Echo International Holdings Group Limited 毅 高（ 國 際 ）控 股 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8218)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Echo International Holdings Group Limited (the ''Company'') hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held at Room 3207A, 32/F., Cable TV Tower, 9 Hoi Shing Road, Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 12 February 2019 for the purposes of (among other matters):

1. considering and approving the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the ''Group'') for the nine months ended 31 December 2018 (the ''Third Quarterly Results'');

2. approving the draft announcement of the Third Quarterly Results of the Group to be published on the website of GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited;

3. considering the payment of dividend, if any;

4. considering the closure of the register of members of the Company, if necessary; and

5. transacting any other business.

By order of the Board

Echo International Holdings Group Limited

Cheng Yeuk Hung

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 10 January 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Lo Yan Yee, Ms. Cheng Yeuk Hung, Mr. Leung Kwok Kuen, Jacob, and Mr. Tansri Saridju Benui, the non-executive Director is Mr. Chan Chun Kit, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lam Wai Yuen, Mr. Cheung Chin Wa, Angus and Ms. Zhou Ying.

This announcement, for which the directors of the Company collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The directors of the Company, having made all reasonable enquires, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will be published on the Stock Exchange's website atwww.hkexnews.hkand the Company's website atwww.echogroup.com.hk.