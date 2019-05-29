Echo International : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ECHO INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED

毅 高（ 國 際 ）控 股 集 團 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8218)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Echo International Holdings Group Limited (the ''Company'') hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held at Room 3207A, 32/F., Cable TV Tower, 9 Hoi Shing Road, Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 19 June

2019 for the purpose of (among others):

considering and approving the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the '' Group '' ) for the year ended 31 March 2019 ( '' Annual Results '' ); approving the draft announcement of the Annual Results of the Group to be published on the website of the GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited; considering the payment of dividend, if any; considering the closure of the register of members of the Company, if necessary; and transacting any other business.

By order of the Board

Echo International Holdings Group Limited

Cheng Yeuk Hung

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 29 May 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Lo Yan Yee, Ms. Cheng Yeuk Hung, Mr. Leung Kwok Kuen, Jacob and Mr. Tansri Saridju Benui, the non-executive Director is Mr. Chan Chun Kit and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lam Wai Yuen, Mr. Leung Yu Tung, Stanley and Ms. Zhou Ying.