Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Echo International : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 12:39am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ECHO INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED

（ 國 際 ）控 股 集 團 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8218)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Echo International Holdings Group Limited (the ''Company'') hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held at Room 3207A, 32/F., Cable TV Tower, 9 Hoi Shing Road, Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 19 June

2019 for the purpose of (among others):

  1. considering and approving the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the ''Group'') for the year ended 31 March 2019 (''Annual Results'');
  2. approving the draft announcement of the Annual Results of the Group to be published on the website of the GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited;
  3. considering the payment of dividend, if any;
  4. considering the closure of the register of members of the Company, if necessary; and
  5. transacting any other business.

By order of the Board

Echo International Holdings Group Limited

Cheng Yeuk Hung

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 29 May 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Lo Yan Yee, Ms. Cheng Yeuk Hung, Mr. Leung Kwok Kuen, Jacob and Mr. Tansri Saridju Benui, the non-executive Director is Mr. Chan Chun Kit and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lam Wai Yuen, Mr. Leung Yu Tung, Stanley and Ms. Zhou Ying.

- 1 -

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquires, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will be published on the Stock Exchange's website at www.hkexnews.hk and the Company's website at www.echogroup.com.hk.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Echo International Holdings Group Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 04:38:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:24aCISCO : pyATS & Genie – Network Engineers Transform!
PU
01:24aREWARD MINERALS : Results of meeting
PU
01:22aCENTRICA : aims to lure businesses to electric cars
AQ
01:21aAirtel Africa dials up plans for City float that could raise $1bn
AQ
01:21aJUST EAT : Facebook-backer Index leads $4m round for legal startup
AQ
01:21aGALLIFORD TRY : rises after Bovis reveals rejection
AQ
01:21aSPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : headquarters sold to Malaysian fund for £120m
AQ
01:21aLONMIN : owners pass bid to create world's largest platinum producer
AQ
01:21aFLYBE : Boss to stand down after sale
AQ
01:21aTop bosses targeted by phishing attacks as email threats increase
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LYNAS CORPORATION LTD : LYNAS : China ready to hit back at U.S. with rare earths - ruling party newspaper
2JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : greed helped fuel U.S. opioid crisis, Oklahoma claims at trial
3NINTENDO CO., LTD : GOTTA CATCH 'EM SNORES: Pokemon sleep app to launch next year
4WORKDAY : WORKDAY : beats revenue and profit estimates on higher subscriptions
5KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES CORP : KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES : Announces Addition to $1.2B MJ ETFMG Alternative Harvest ET..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About