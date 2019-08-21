Echo International : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION DISPOSAL OF TARGET COMPANY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ECHO INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED

毅 高（ 國 際 ）控 股 集 團 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8218)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

DISPOSAL OF TARGET COMPANY

Reference is made to the announcement of Echo International Holdings Group Limited (the ''Company'') dated 19 August 2019 regarding the Disposal of the Target Company (the ''Announcement''). Unless the context otherwise specified, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Board wishes to supplement information in relation to the financial effect of the Disposal. Based on the preliminary assessment on the unaudited financial information of the Target Company as at 30 June 2019, the Group will record a loss of approximately HK$2.0 million for the Disposal, being the difference of (a) net liabilities of the Target Company, being approximately HK$5.0 million, (b) waiver of current account due from the Target Company to a member of the Group, being approximately HK$7.0 million, and (c) the Consideration, being HK$1.

This announcement is supplemental to and should be read in conjunction with the Announcement.

By order of the Board

Echo International Holdings Group Limited

Leung Kwok Kuen, Jacob

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 21 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Lo Yan Yee, Ms. Cheng Yeuk Hung, Mr. Leung Kwok Kuen, Jacob and Mr. Tansri Saridju Benui, the non-executive Director is Mr. Chan Chun Kit, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lam Wai Yuen, Mr. Leung Yu Tung Stanley and Mr. Tsui Chun Shing.