Echodyne : Announces Availability of Rapid Deployment Kit for Portable High-Performance 3D Surveillance Radar

03/26/2019 | 09:08am EDT

New sensor package enables quick radar setup and operation

Echodyne, the manufacturer of innovative, high-performance radars for government and commercial markets, announces the immediate availability of the EchoGuard Rapid Deployment Kit for surveilling borders, securing critical infrastructure perimeters and temporary events, and enhancing situational awareness. Echodyne’s innovative MESA™ technology and powerful software deliver the leading performance of electronically scanning array (ESA) radar in a compact, lightweight, solid-state format for the very first time.

The Rapid Deployment Kit is built for field agents, law-enforcement, and security personnel charged with temporarily or intermittently securing ground and airspace perimeters. With essential components weighing under 20 lbs., the kit is extremely portable and enables surveillance in the most remote or hard to access locations.

“Echodyne is excited to announce the Rapid Deployment Kit, specifically designed for securing temporary and special events and critical infrastructure, remote surveillance, and border security,” said Eben Frankenberg, CEO of Echodyne. “Being able to rapidly deploy a high-performance radar sensor is a field force multiplier, significantly enhancing agent safety, and dramatically improving situational awareness. This is another example of how our MESA technology can provide exceptional performance in a low cost, size, weight, and power package.”

Features of the EchoGuard Rapid Deployment Kit include:

  • Industry leading 3D radar performance in a super lightweight kit;
  • Intuitive radar UI software;
  • Ruggedized high-performance computer;
  • Wired and optional wireless connectivity;
  • Choice of tripod size;
  • Essential components weigh less than 20 lbs.

To learn more about how Echodyne radars are making a difference for field agents and security professionals, visit echodyne.com.

About Echodyne

Echodyne introduces the world’s first compact, software-defined, solid-state, true electronically scanned array (ESA) radar sensor. Ideally suited for machine perception in an autonomous age, Echodyne offers high-performance, commercially-priced radars to governments, industries, and integrators engineering solutions for border security, critical infrastructure protection, autonomous vehicles, unmanned aircraft systems, and first responders. Privately held, the company is based in Kirkland, Washington, and is backed by Bill Gates, NEA, Madrona Venture Group, Vulcan Capital, and Lux Capital among others. For more information, please visit: Echodyne.com


© Business Wire 2019
