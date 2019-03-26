Echodyne : Announces Availability of Rapid Deployment Kit for Portable High-Performance 3D Surveillance Radar

Echodyne,
the manufacturer of innovative, high-performance radars for government
and commercial markets, announces the immediate availability of the
EchoGuard Rapid Deployment Kit for surveilling borders, securing
critical infrastructure perimeters and temporary events, and enhancing
situational awareness. Echodyne’s innovative MESA™ technology and
powerful software deliver the leading performance of electronically
scanning array (ESA) radar in a compact, lightweight, solid-state format
for the very first time.
The Rapid Deployment Kit is built for field agents, law-enforcement, and
security personnel charged with temporarily or intermittently securing
ground and airspace perimeters. With essential components weighing under
20 lbs., the kit is extremely portable and enables surveillance in the
most remote or hard to access locations.
“Echodyne is excited to announce the Rapid Deployment Kit, specifically
designed for securing temporary and special events and critical
infrastructure, remote surveillance, and border security,” said Eben
Frankenberg, CEO of Echodyne. “Being able to rapidly deploy a
high-performance radar sensor is a field force multiplier, significantly
enhancing agent safety, and dramatically improving situational
awareness. This is another example of how our MESA technology can
provide exceptional performance in a low cost, size, weight, and power
package.”
Features of the EchoGuard Rapid Deployment Kit include:
-
Industry leading 3D radar performance in a super lightweight kit;
-
Intuitive radar UI software;
-
Ruggedized high-performance computer;
-
Wired and optional wireless connectivity;
-
Choice of tripod size;
-
Essential components weigh less than 20 lbs.
To learn more about how Echodyne radars are making a difference for
field agents and security professionals, visit echodyne.com.
About Echodyne
Echodyne introduces the world’s first compact, software-defined,
solid-state, true electronically scanned array (ESA) radar sensor.
Ideally suited for machine perception in an autonomous age, Echodyne
offers high-performance, commercially-priced radars to governments,
industries, and integrators engineering solutions for border security,
critical infrastructure protection, autonomous vehicles, unmanned
aircraft systems, and first responders. Privately held, the company is
based in Kirkland, Washington, and is backed by Bill Gates, NEA, Madrona
Venture Group, Vulcan Capital, and Lux Capital among others. For more
information, please visit: Echodyne.com
