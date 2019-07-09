Log in
Eckhart Announces Eagle Engineering Name Change

07/09/2019 | 12:23pm EDT

Eckhart, an American owned Industry 4.0 advanced manufacturing solutions provider, is pleased to announce Eagle Engineering will adopt the Eckhart name effective immediately.

Eagle Engineering is a premier industrial tool manufacturing company located in the Quad Cities region of Iowa that designs and manufactures custom weld stations, assembly fixtures, and automated test stands for the aerospace, agriculture, high speed rail, renewable energy, construction, mining, and oil & gas industries. Located off of the I-80 corridor and just over two hours from Chicago, Eagle Engineering serves some of the largest agriculture and heavy construction companies in the world.

“Adopting the Eckhart name will simplify how we present Eckhart’s full suite of solutions to customers. As Eagle Engineering’s traditional customers continue to accelerate the adoption of Eckhart’s Industry 4.0 based technologies that include AGVs, collaborative robotics, and 3D printing, our goal is to provide a seamless one-stop-shop experience for customers. This rebranding effort will simplify how our sales and business development teams present Eckhart’s full suite of solutions to customers and help us bring more value to the manufacturing ecosystems we serve. When we create, build, and deliver real value as one company, our customers win,” said Andy Storm, President & CEO of Eckhart.

The local facility and functional teams in Iowa will adopt the Eckhart name to streamline internal and external communication while also clarifying the company’s brand presence in the marketplace. “We believe a unified company brand makes it easier for all stakeholders to interact with our team. A common company brand strengthens how we recruit new employees, communicate with customers, and makes it easier for those outside of our company to learn more about Eckhart,” continued Travis Turner, General Manager of Eagle Engineering.

Eckhart has already initiated the brand transition with Eagle Engineering and expects to complete the company wide effort by August of 2019.

About Eckhart, Inc.

With over 60 years of experience and seven manufacturing facilities located in Minnesota, Iowa, Indiana, & Michigan, Eckhart engineers advanced industrial solutions that enhance the quality of life. Eckhart’s proven portfolio of Industry 4.0 technology includes AUTOCRAFT™ autonomous guided vehicles (AGVs), collaborative robotic systems, traditional robotics, assembly line design & simulation, 3D printing tool development & production, automated assembly systems, ergonomic lift-assist & secure tooling, and controls & mechanical design services for the world’s largest manufacturers. Eckhart serves an established and loyal, blue-chip customer base of leading automotive and industrial original equipment manufacturers that include General Mills, Cargill, Stryker Medical, Boeing, Honeywell, Bradford White, and Schneider Electric. For additional information, please visit www.eckhartusa.com

 


