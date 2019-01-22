Eclipse Gaming Continues Expansion in Washington With First Installation of Its Appendix X2 Gaming Products

DULUTH, Ga., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eclipse Gaming (Eclipse), a leading provider of innovative games and systems to the global gaming industry, is pleased to announce the introduction and initial placement of its new Class III products in the Washington gaming market. Eclipse’s Appendix X2 games, showcased on the company’s Saros cabinet, are live and entertaining players at The Point Casino & Hotel in Kingston, WA.

“Washington is an essential piece of our strategic growth plans,” stated Tim Minard, Chief Executive Officer of Eclipse Gaming, “and the debut of our new Appendix X2 games at The Point Casino & Hotel cements our entry into this dynamic gaming market. This installation is the result of our long-term relationship and the strong performance of our products. We value our partnership and look forward to continued success together, as well as further growth within the Washington market.”

Players have long enjoyed Eclipse’s games at The Point Casino & Hotel and the addition of the new Washington X2 products offer players more variety and entertainment with games now positioned in both the Class II and Class III areas of the casino.

Eclipse currently has 11 titles available for the Appendix X2 market in Washington, with five additional themes slated for release by the end of the first quarter and more games in development. To learn more, visit www.eclipsegamingsystems.com and join Eclipse Gaming on LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Eclipse Gaming

Eclipse Gaming is a leading supplier of innovative games and solutions for the global gaming industry. The company operates primarily in the Native American gaming markets in the U.S., as well as select commercial and international jurisdictions. Eclipse Gaming designs, manufactures and markets top performing games, local, mystery and multi-level progressives, and slot management systems. For more information, visit www.eclipsegamingsystems.com.

For Further Information Gina Lanphear, Vice President, Marketing Eclipse Gaming T: 470.554.7541 gina.lanphear@eclipsegamingsystems.com www.eclipsegamingsystems.com