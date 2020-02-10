Eclipse Gold Mining Corporation Files Final Prospectus

Eclipse Gold Mining Corporation is set to begin trading in a direct listing on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 under the symbol EGLD.V

Eclipse will have C$5.4M to begin advancing its Hercules property in Nevada

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2020) - Eclipse Gold Mining Corporation (TSXV: EGLD) ("Eclipse" or "the Company") announced today that, on February 6, 2020, the Company filed a final prospectus with the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") qualifying the distribution of the common shares in the capital of the Company issuable for no additional consideration upon deemed exercise of the 15,500,232 subscription receipts of the Company issued on November 19, 2019 (the "Subscription Receipts") and has received a receipt for the filing.

On February 7, 2020, the TSX-Venture Exchange ("TSX.V") confirmed that Eclipse had met all TSX.V requirements for listing on the TSX.V, subject to the conversion of the Subscription Receipts. Today, the Subscription Receipts were converted into common shares of the Company and the funds held in escrow in connection with the issuance of the Subscription Receipts in the amount of $5,425,081 have been released to the Company. The funds will be used by Eclipse to fund the advancement of its mineral properties and the operation of the Company.

Eclipse expects that the common shares of the Company will be listed and begin trading on the TSX.V under the symbol "EGLD" on February 18, 2020.

Additional information on Eclipse can be found in the Company's final prospectus dated February 6, 2020 as filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Eclipse Gold Mining

Eclipse Gold Mining is exploring the district-scale Hercules gold property within the Walker Lane. The Hercules property is located approximately 1 hours drive from Reno, Nevada. The Company brings together a team with collective funding of over $2 billion in both strong and weak markets and a track record of at least ten successful buyouts/exits. Our strategy is to begin with the end game in mind: deliver wealth-generating liquidity for shareholders through a major discovery.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Michael G. Allen, P.Geo

President, CEO and Director

