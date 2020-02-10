Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Eclipse Gold Mining Corporation Files Final Prospectus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 03:05am EST

  • Eclipse Gold Mining Corporation is set to begin trading in a direct listing on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 under the symbol EGLD.V
  • Eclipse will have C$5.4M to begin advancing its Hercules property in Nevada

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2020) - Eclipse Gold Mining Corporation (TSXV: EGLD) ("Eclipse" or "the Company") announced today that, on February 6, 2020, the Company filed a final prospectus with the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") qualifying the distribution of the common shares in the capital of the Company issuable for no additional consideration upon deemed exercise of the 15,500,232 subscription receipts of the Company issued on November 19, 2019 (the "Subscription Receipts") and has received a receipt for the filing.

On February 7, 2020, the TSX-Venture Exchange ("TSX.V") confirmed that Eclipse had met all TSX.V requirements for listing on the TSX.V, subject to the conversion of the Subscription Receipts. Today, the Subscription Receipts were converted into common shares of the Company and the funds held in escrow in connection with the issuance of the Subscription Receipts in the amount of $5,425,081 have been released to the Company. The funds will be used by Eclipse to fund the advancement of its mineral properties and the operation of the Company.

Eclipse expects that the common shares of the Company will be listed and begin trading on the TSX.V under the symbol "EGLD" on February 18, 2020.

Additional information on Eclipse can be found in the Company's final prospectus dated February 6, 2020 as filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Eclipse Gold Mining

Eclipse Gold Mining is exploring the district-scale Hercules gold property within the Walker Lane. The Hercules property is located approximately 1 hours drive from Reno, Nevada. The Company brings together a team with collective funding of over $2 billion in both strong and weak markets and a track record of at least ten successful buyouts/exits. Our strategy is to begin with the end game in mind: deliver wealth-generating liquidity for shareholders through a major discovery.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Michael G. Allen, P.Geo
President, CEO and Director

CONTACT INFORMATION
Corporate Inquiries: Dylan Berg, dylan.berg@eclipsegoldmining.com
Direct: +1 (778) 945-3949
Company Website: www.eclipsegoldmining.com
Toll Free: +1 (844) 427-6453

Forward looking and other cautionary statements

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release includes "forward-looking information" that is subject to a few assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Statements regarding listing of the Company's common shares on the TSXV, the use of funds and the Company's strategy are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to such events. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future events and that actual events or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, general business conditions, continued availability of capital and financing and fluctuations in metal and commodity prices. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those set out in the Company's final prospectus dated February 6, 2020 and filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52261


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:33aZENITEL : WorkBoat of the Year
PU
03:33aTIANJIN JINRAN PUBLIC UTILITIES : Monthly update joint announcement pursuant to rule 3.7 of the takeovers code
PU
03:33aNASDAQ : Prepayments (CK93) - Nykredit Realkredit A/S
PU
03:33aNASDAQ : Prepayments (CK93) - Totalkredit A/S
PU
03:33aINDIANA RESOURCES : Appendix 3G – Executive Chair Options
PU
03:33aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Proposed Issue of Securities
PU
03:33aSITOY : Date of board meeting
PU
03:33aHAIER ELECTRONICS : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code
PU
03:33aNESTE OYJ : renewable products helped customers to reduce climate emissions globally by 9.6 million tons in 2019
PU
03:33aAIB : Irish banks slump after Sinn Fein's strong election show
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ZHONGAN ONLINE P & C INSURANCE CO LT : SoftBank set for sharp quarterly profit drop amid pressure from Elliott
2HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Taiwan's Foxconn gets OK to restart plant in Zhengzhou, China - source
3EXCLUSIVE: Top lithium miner seeks to monitor water scarcity in parched Chile salt flat
4China CPI Hits Over 8-Year High Amid Virus Outbreak, Lunar New Year
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group