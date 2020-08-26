Log in
Eclipse Tech : Joins Teradici Advantage Partner Program

08/26/2020 | 11:05am EDT

Eclipse Tech, a provider of GPU workstations in the cloud, announced today that it has teamed up with Teradici, the creator of industry-leading PCoIP® technology and Cloud Access Software, by joining the Teradici Advantage Partner Program (TAPP). The new collaboration between the two companies aims to provide VFX professional artists and educators with high performance connections to virtual workstations in the cloud.

Eclipse Tech provides an easy solution for professionals and universities who need to quickly provision resources for remote users with minimal setup. In addition, the company offers low pay-by-the hour rates and competitive storage costs that help keep expenses to a minimum. Something unique about the Eclipse Tech web portal is that users can quickly access their GPU accelerated workstation directly from a web browser.

“Eclipse Tech offers a very powerful graphic virtual computer in the cloud that is amazingly simple to deploy. After testing the entire stack of M&E applications, I was amazed by the stability and quality of their technology. Being able to increase or decrease the numbers of cores inside a workstation in 60 seconds is nothing less than a dream come true for artists and creators. With the addition of Teradici’s secure and powerful protocol, the combination of both technologies offers designers and artists one of the most valuable cloud solutions on the market today.” – Pierre Couture, Founder, Daregraphic.

For projects that require robust visualization capabilities, Teradici PCoIP technology has been seamlessly integrated into the Eclipse Tech portal for easy access. PCoIP technology uses advanced display compression to provide users access to cloud based virtual machines. Teradici offers users 4K resolution at 30 fps, and lossless image reproduction and performance. PCoIP allows for precise color work with high resolution imagery.

“Teradici is thrilled to collaborate with Eclipse Tech. Leveraging our secure, high-performing PCoIP solutions ecosystem, Eclipse Tech brings the workstation workload to the users in a simple, predictable and reliable way. Rather than being mired in the technology, this solution expands the potential for creative professionals to focus on what matters most to them and their clients – it is remote work that actually works.” – Paul Austin, Director of Global Channels, Teradici

Industry Professionals and higher education Institutions have started to transition to cloud computing over the past few years. Since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for cloud-based services has increased dramatically, as working from the cloud not only saves time, but also provides the ability to work remotely from any location.

Tom Mabey, CEO and Founder of Eclipse Tech said, “Eclipse Tech is excited to be part of the TAPP. Teradici PCoIP technology combined with our platform creates an easy one-stop solution for professionals and students to work and learn remotely. Users can now continue their transition to the cloud both during the current COVID-19 pandemic and beyond."

For more information visit the Eclipse Tech website at: www.eclipsetech.co or for a free demo contact sales@eclipsetech.co

About Eclipse Tech

Eclipse Tech created a next generation computing platform for remote work or learning anywhere in the world. The company provides solutions for big data problems in targeted market sectors which include: scientific and medical research, media and entertainment, robotics, AI, engineering, manufacturing, gaming and education. The company provides clients tailored solutions with a pay-as-you-go model and also offers discounts to educational Institutions.


© Business Wire 2020
