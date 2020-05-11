Eclypsium Named a Cool Vendor in the May 2020 Gartner Cool Vendors in Security Operations and Threat Intelligence Report

Eclypsium, an innovator in enterprise device security, has been recognized as one of four vendors in Gartner’s recent report Cool Vendors in Security Operations and Threat Intelligence.

In the report, Gartner notes that “Security and risk management leaders responsible for security operations should evaluate creative approaches to improve their ability to detect and respond to threats in their IT environment, and to improve the efficiency of their security controls.” They further note that “SRM leaders have an overwhelming number of vulnerabilities to address and often overlook foundational gaps in firmware security and control misconfiguration.”

Eclypsium brings together an unmatched combination of talent and expertise dedicated to enterprise device security, delivering the most comprehensive cloud-based device security platform for modern distributed organizations. From corporate laptops to network equipment to servers in data centers, Eclypsium protects the devices that leading enterprises and federal agencies rely on, all the way down to the firmware and hardware level.

“The recent rapidly deployed remote workforce has turned homes into remote offices that have forced organizations to reexamine their operational security controls in the context of monitoring, investigation, and response for devices that now operate outside of traditional on premise controls and procedures,” said Yuriy Bulygin, CEO of Eclypsium. “In our opinion, to be named as a Cool Vendor is an honor for any company, and we believe that Gartner's recognition of our role in this space is especially timely. Securing remote access devices and infrastructure supporting them is a growing challenge facing all organizations, and Eclypsium's goal is to protect our customers from this new and vast attack surface across their organizations, their customers and their supply chain partners.”

The Cool Vendor recognition adds to Eclypsium’s momentum over the past several months:

In March, the company was named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

In November 2019, Eclypsium was named to the CNBC Upstart 100, a list of the most promising up-and-coming companies with the potential to transform industries.

