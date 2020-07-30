Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Eco-migrant from Adjara expands broccoli production in Tsalka

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 04:46am EDT

Giorgi Abuladze is an eco-migrant, who moved from an avalanche zone in the mountainous Adjara to Tsalka in Eastern Georgia in 2001. His family initially grew different vegetables:potatoes, cabbage, cucumbers,andtomatoes. In 2017, Giorgi and his family shifted to broccoligrowing.Georgia mostly importsbroccoli from abroad and it is more expensive than other vegetables at the local market. Yet broccoli is in high demand throughout the year. Therefore, with support from the EU and FAO, Giorgi decided to plant broccoli on a larger plot and to expand local vegetable production.

It all started with filling out an applicationform, and then EU and FAO experts contacted the Abuladze family to find out their needs and future prospects. Based on this information, agronomists designed a demo plot, using Giorgi's experience. Finally, with shared knowledge and experience, they started broccoli production on 0.35 hectares.

According to Giorgi, at this stage it would have beenimpossible for him to independently create all the necessary conditions for broccoliproduction.

'The agronomists helped me to get all resources necessary for growing broccoli. I expanded my land plot and could grow more broccoli. The EU and FAO not onlyhelped financially, but also gave me the opportunity tolearn and apply practically the latest methods,' he said.

FAO'sagronomy expert Demna Martsvaladze said that at this stage their team provided daily technical assistanceto the Abuladze family.

'Drip irrigation system was installed on 3,500 square meters with EU and FAO funding, we bought seed material, seedling trays, special plastic sheets for mulching, personal protective equipment, fertilizers, pesticides, planting materials. We also handed over to the farmer insect screens for the greenhouse he built in his yard,' he said.

Giorgi has started broccoli production just recently and he hopes for crop improvement. As for the costs, the farmer has receiveda big advantage, as the EU and FAOcovered almost all expenses related to the plot arrangement.Furthermore,Giorgi received additional training in seedling production and care. Experts introduced him to innovative plant care methods throughout the plant development cycle.

With the support of the EU and FAO, Georgian farmers not only get financial support but also receive advice and introduce innovations, which is very important.

'As you know, things are constantly changing globally, so it is necessary to take into account the innovations and adapt all modern agricultural techniques. For instance, various pests and diseases have become resistant to conservative plant protection methods. Today, as never before, it is necessary to support technological development in order to enhance Georgian agriculture, for example, to introduce drip irrigation systems, mulching, modern sowing techniques, etc., '- says Demna Martsvaladze.

According to Giorgi Abuladze, this is just a beginning of a long-term cooperation. Giorgi believes yield would soon increase significantly and he would be able to sell his products to chain markets. He is also planning to cultivate other crops using modern agricultural practices, and he hopes for the experts' support.

Demo plots and field farmer schools arean important coomponent of the EU-funded FAO Support to the Georgian Agricultural Sector. Under this program, 19 demo plots have been arranged in six different regions of Georgia, and 11 different agricultural crops have been planted on a total area of 18 hectares.

Disclaimer

Delegation of the European Union to Georgia published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 08:45:29 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:08aKYOCERA : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:08aCREDIT SUISSE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:08aLUNDIN : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:08aHUDSON PACIFIC : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:07aDEERE MPANY : Shiri National Hero
AQ
05:07aKONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA : - Registration of new share capital relating to subsequent offering
AQ
05:07aAEGION : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:07aCTO REALTY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:06aB & D STRATEGIC : Form of proxy for the annual general meeting (or at any adjournment thereof)
PU
05:06aFAIRWOOD : Proposals for General Mandates to Issue New Shares and Repurchase Shares, Re-election of Directors and Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : U.S. lawmakers accuse Big Tech of crushing rivals to boost profits
2PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : says 86% profit jump flags shift from cash payments in stores
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Cuts Dividend Proposal as Coronavirus Hits Results -- Update
4ENI SPA : ENI : result for the second quarter and half year 2020
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev 2Q Hit By Impairment Charge Against African Business

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group