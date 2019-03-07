Log in
EcoVadis : Earns CoupaLinkTM Certification

03/07/2019

EcoVadis’ sustainability intelligence to integrate with CoupaLink™, increasing visibility, transparency, and control over sustainability risks in critical spend categories

EcoVadis, the leading provider of sustainability risk and performance ratings for global supply chains, today announced it has earned CoupaLink™ certification from Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP), a leader in business spend management (BSM). Through the CoupaLink™ partner program, EcoVadis will aid procurement and supply chain teams to not only better manage spend, contracts and categories, but also reduce risk, drive supplier performance and uncover new business opportunities with enhanced sustainable outcomes.

“Through CoupaLink™, EcoVadis now gives customers a new level of visibility into sustainability risks, such as environmental concerns, ethical business practices, working conditions and more,” said Pierre-Francois Thaler, co-founder and co-chief executive officer of EcoVadis. “By guiding their corporate spend to trading partners that align ethically and socially, procurement teams are able to transform their sustainability and spend management performance.”

As a fully certified CoupaLink™ solution, EcoVadis meets all of the stringent requirements established by Coupa through its CoupaLink Certified Technology program. The CoupaLink™ program enables software partners to build complementary solutions that easily connect to the Coupa BSM Platform. This new integration provides users with easy-to-read EcoVadis business sustainability ratings covering the ethical, environmental, and human rights performance at all key decision points across Coupa’s robust Source-to-Pay solution.

“Coupa is committed to expanding our platform and adding value for our customers through connected apps,” said Roger Goulart, senior vice president of business development and alliances at Coupa. “We’re proud to partner with EcoVadis and offer customers seamless access to a world-class sustainability ratings provider to enhance their business spend management.”

To learn more about EcoVadis and the benefits of this new integration of sustainability intelligence, please contact us at https://www2.ecovadis.com/coupa.

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is the world’s most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains. Backed by a powerful technology platform and a global team of domain experts, EcoVadis’ easy-to-use and actionable sustainability scorecards provide detailed insight into environmental, social and ethical risks across 198 purchasing categories and 155 countries. Industry leaders such as Johnson & Johnson, Verizon, L’Oréal, Subway, Nestlé, Salesforce, Michelin and BASF are among the more than 55,000 businesses on the EcoVadis network, all working with a single methodology to evaluate, collaborate and improve sustainability performance in order to protect their brands, foster transparency and innovation, and accelerate growth. Learn more on ecovadis.com, Twitter or LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
