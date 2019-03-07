EcoVadis : Earns CoupaLinkTM Certification

EcoVadis,
the leading provider of sustainability risk and performance ratings
for global supply chains, today announced it has earned CoupaLink™
certification from Coupa
Software (NASDAQ:COUP), a leader in business spend management (BSM).
Through the CoupaLink™ partner program, EcoVadis will aid procurement
and supply chain teams to not only better manage spend, contracts and
categories, but also reduce risk, drive supplier performance and uncover
new business opportunities with enhanced sustainable outcomes.
“Through CoupaLink™, EcoVadis now gives customers a new level of
visibility into sustainability risks, such as environmental concerns,
ethical business practices, working conditions and more,” said Pierre-Francois
Thaler, co-founder and co-chief executive officer of EcoVadis. “By
guiding their corporate spend to trading partners that align ethically
and socially, procurement teams are able to transform their
sustainability and spend management performance.”
As a fully certified CoupaLink™ solution, EcoVadis meets all of the
stringent requirements established by Coupa through its CoupaLink
Certified Technology program. The CoupaLink™
program enables software partners to build complementary solutions that
easily connect to the Coupa BSM Platform. This new integration provides
users with easy-to-read EcoVadis business sustainability ratings
covering the ethical, environmental, and human rights performance at all
key decision points across Coupa’s robust Source-to-Pay solution.
“Coupa is committed to expanding our platform and adding value for our
customers through connected apps,” said Roger Goulart, senior vice
president of business development and alliances at Coupa. “We’re
proud to partner with EcoVadis and offer customers seamless access to a
world-class sustainability ratings provider to enhance their business
spend management.”
To learn more about EcoVadis and the benefits of this new integration of
sustainability intelligence, please contact us at https://www2.ecovadis.com/coupa.
About EcoVadis
EcoVadis is the world’s most trusted provider of business sustainability
ratings, intelligence and collaborative performance improvement tools
for global supply chains. Backed by a powerful technology platform and a
global team of domain experts, EcoVadis’ easy-to-use and actionable
sustainability scorecards provide detailed insight into environmental,
social and ethical risks across 198 purchasing categories and 155
countries. Industry leaders such as Johnson & Johnson, Verizon, L’Oréal,
Subway, Nestlé, Salesforce, Michelin and BASF are among the more than
55,000 businesses on the EcoVadis network, all working with a single
methodology to evaluate, collaborate and improve sustainability
performance in order to protect their brands, foster transparency and
innovation, and accelerate growth. Learn more on ecovadis.com,
Twitter
or LinkedIn.
