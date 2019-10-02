EcoVadis : Expands into Australia and New Zealand to Meet Growing Demand for Sustainable Procurement

Amidst increasing regional awareness and commitment to sustainable procurement, leading sustainability ratings provider helps companies advance and scale their programs

Today, EcoVadis, the world leader in business sustainability intelligence and ratings for global supply chains, announced its global expansion into Australia and New Zealand. In light of a growing need for sustainable procurement programs throughout the region, EcoVadis has built out its local team to help businesses develop, implement and scale responsible procurement practices faster with on-the-ground support.

“With Australia recently passing its own Modern Slavery Act and instituting bold 2030 targets under the Paris Agreement, there’s increasing pressure on the private sector to proactively drive sustainable outcomes within the region,” said Pierre-Francois Thaler, co-CEO of EcoVadis. “It’s our mission to support companies along this journey and we’re excited to have a local presence where we can play a key role in the region’s success today, and in the future.”

The expansion includes a new team of local employees to support buy-side companies, as well as suppliers and other assessed companies. Enterprise account success managers and commercial representatives bring expertise in best practice adoption and experience in designing sustainable procurement programs to the market. The Australia office will also include supplier onboarding and engagement support teams.

EcoVadis has assessed over 13,000 companies across the Asia Pacific region and works with some of the area’s largest global and international players including Amcor, Coca-Cola Amatil and Nufarm in Australia, and SkyCity Entertainment in New Zealand. Air Liquide, who also has a strong sourcing presence in Asia Pacific, and Coca-Cola Amatil, were recently shortlisted for Procurement Leaders’ 2019 Asia Pacific Procurement Awards for engaging their supply chain to drive corporate social responsibility performance. EcoVadis was named a finalist in the Solution Provider of the Year category.

The new office will be located in Melbourne, Victoria. In addition to its new presence in Australia and New Zealand, EcoVadis is expanding into Japan and currently has offices in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, Canada, Tunisia, Mauritius and Hong Kong.

For more information on how EcoVadis helps companies build value-generating sustainable procurement programs, please visit here.

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is the world’s most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains. Backed by a powerful technology platform and a global team of domain experts, EcoVadis’ easy-to-use and actionable sustainability scorecards provide detailed insight into environmental, social and ethical risks across 198 purchasing categories and 155 countries. Industry leaders such as Johnson & Johnson, Verizon, L’Oréal, Subway, Nestlé, Salesforce, Michelin and BASF are among the more than 55,000 businesses on the EcoVadis network, all working with a single methodology to evaluate, collaborate and improve sustainability performance in order to protect their brands, foster transparency and innovation, and accelerate growth. Learn more on ecovadis.com, Twitter or LinkedIn.

