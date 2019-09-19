Ecommerce and Retail B2C Companies Look to Leverage Media More Effectively With Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2019) - Newswire has added three direct to consumer companies in the health supplements, apparel, and home furnishing industries to its Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour. The Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour provides companies the next level in the media communications strategy through the use of best in class science, process, and technology.





Customers are able to ensure that their press releases are targeting the most appropriate audience at the right time using effective strategies that can lower their costs of press releases, increase the value of each press release, and lower paid-media costs while shortening the journey to create earned media opportunities.

"The ability to be in front of your customer with the right message at the right moment is absolutely crucial in the retail and e-commerce space. Consumers who don't see exactly what they need are gone as quick as they arrive," said Erik Rohrmann, COO and SVP.

"Our ability to help them stay top of mind by creating more opportunities for their customers and prospective customers can mean the difference between a sale and a lost opportunity. Coupled with an omnichannel approach, customers can increase brand awareness by turning owned media into the Earned Media Advantage," said Rohrmann.

Customers leveraging the power of the Earned Media Advantage will collaborate with an Earned Media Advantage Specialist who will first conduct a media communications survey that informs an Earned Media Advantage Plan that meets their specific targeted goals. Customers are then provided all the tools to ensure maximum success including a media communications calendar, services to set up, operate and manage media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis and reporting, and media room news collection and sharing.

Newswire prides itself on being an industry leader in customer satisfaction, which has been demonstrated by the company's number one ranking in customer satisfaction, among all press release distribution software companies, by the peer review company G2 Crowd. Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour is the next level of service for its customers.

For more information about Newswire and the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour, visit Newswire.com.

About Newswire

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.

To learn and experience Newswire, visit http://www.newswire.com.

