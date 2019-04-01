Econet Wireless Zimbabwe : FRANCHISE APPLICATION - SHAMVA, MHONDORO, MAGUNJE

Opportunities have arisen to operate Econet Franchise Shops in Shamva, Mhondoro - Mubaiwa Growth Point, Magungje Growth Point.



All applications and required attachments should be hand delivered and logged at our Econet Offices situated at 79 Livingstone Ave, between 7th and 8th Street, Harare, by the 17th of April 2019.

Scanned copies of the application and attachments to be emailed to franchises@econet.co.zw

The following is the list of requirements and attachments that should be submitted by all interested applicants.

Franchise List of Requirements

1. Duly completed

a. Franchise Application form ( attached)

b. Credit application form (attached)

c. Surety form (attached)

2. Proof of capacity to secure bank guarantee valued at minimum $ 50,000

3. Formal application letter which should show among other things;

a. Applicants Retail/Telecoms experience

b. Current business type and address

c. Trade references

d. Brief strategy for business operation - service provision, sales & market development.

Attachments

1. CR14

2. Tax clearance

3. Directors ID

4. Operating License (company)

5. Proof of Residence (company)

6. Certificate of Incorporation

7. Three months bank statements ( current)

Please note that only successful applicants will be contacted

Download the forms below