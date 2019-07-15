Econolite : and Transportation Research Center Inc. Celebrate Phase One Completion of SMARTCenter

Econolite today announced that along with its partner, Transportation Research Center Inc. (TRC Inc.), the largest independent automotive proving ground in North America, it has inaugurated the first phase of the SMARTCenter, a state-of-the-art automated and connected vehicle-testing facility, on July 10th with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

“Opening of the SMARTCenter, after more than five years of collaborative planning with our industry partners, provides an important enhancement to TRC’s robust portfolio of testing and research capabilities, serving to benefit those pioneering, exciting innovations in connected and automated mobility. We are proud to inaugurate this new, world-class testing facility alongside officials from ODOT, DriveOhio, JobsOhio, and The Ohio State University. The presence of these and our many other partners reinforces Ohio’s commitment to innovation and highlights our historic leadership in transportation technology,” said Brett Roubinek, president and CEO of TRC Inc.

Econolite Systems has partnered with TRC to design and install a custom traffic management solution for the SMARTCenter utilizing the most advanced Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) solutions and products. Econolite’s Centracs® ATMS software coordinates the network of Cobalt traffic controller, ATC cabinet, detection systems (video, radar, and radio), as well as the Dedicated Short-Range Communication Roadside Units (DSRC RSU).

The main, six-lane by six-lane signalized and connected intersection of the SMARTCenter provides TRC with the unique capability to individually control each of the 80 lights across 16 signal heads, flexible signage, and temporary lane markings to quickly configure the intersection for different layouts and scenarios to facilitate testing for Connected and Automated Vehicles.

“We are honored to partner with the TRC and their staff to successfully complete the first phase of the SMARTCenter,” said Econolite VP of Systems Integration Jon Ringler. “Econolite and TRC have common goals in advancing connected and automated vehicle technologies. This example of public-private collaboration will accelerate the development and deployment of connected mobility solutions that provide a safer and more sustainable future.”

Phase 1 of the SMARTCenter includes:

The largest connected, signalized intersection in the industry, with more than 10 lane miles of new pavement

10,000-square-foot control building with vehicle preparation spaces, engineering offices, and the SMARTCenter control room

Full site access to DSRC and high-speed wireless communication

Underground power and fiber network to support current and future test technologies

Future Phases opening within the next year include:

Urban network consisting of different roadway environments, multiple intersections, roundabouts, and oblique intersection scenarios

20-acre flexible dynamics platform

5G connectivity

About Transportation Research Center:

Transportation Research Center Inc. (TRC Inc.) provides a wide range of engineering, research and development, and compliance and certification testing for the mobility industry. With 40-plus years of engineering expertise and industry knowledge, TRC Inc. serves the needs of industries, governments, trade associations, and educational institutions worldwide. TRC Inc. is located on approximately 4,500 acres of land in East Liberty, OH, 40 miles northwest of Columbus, OH. TRC Inc. operates 24/7 with a variety of facilities including road courses, wooded trails, 7.5-mile High-speed Oval Test Track, and a 50-acre Vehicle Dynamics Area. On this expansive facility, TRC Inc. conducts programs designed to test for safety, energy, fuel economy, emissions, durability, performance, noise, crash simulation, and crash-worthiness. Programs evaluate performance of passenger cars, trucks, buses, motorcycles, airplanes, off-road, tracked, alternative-fueled vehicles, and their components.

About Econolite

Econolite’s Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) solutions ease traffic congestion, provide safer mobility and improve quality of life. As the one-stop-shop leader for traffic management systems, sensor products, and services, our broad offerings also include planning and design of turnkey, multi-modal transportation systems, software engineering, traffic network implementation, integration, operations, and maintenance. Econolite is committed to the advancement of connected and autonomous vehicles, smart cities, and cybersecurity. For more information, visit us at www.econolite.com.

About Path Master, Inc.

Path Master, Inc. is a distributor of Econolite products/traffic control equipment, enabling a synergistic effort between our customers and ourselves to enhance safety, increase mobility, and improve quality of life. We offer a wide array of Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) solutions that are backed by second-to-none technical support both in-house and through our experienced field engineers. Since 1976, Path Master has been dedicated to working with our customers at all levels to integrate smart mobility technology, including connected & automated vehicles and connected infrastructure into smart city projects. For more information, visit us at www.pathmasterinc.com.

