Economic Data Faces Further Delay After Shutdown

By Paul Kiernan

WASHINGTON -- The Commerce Department has yet to determine when it will resume publication of closely watched economic indicators as officials grapple with a massive backlog of data following the 35-day shutdown of swaths of the U.S. government.

The Commerce Department's Census Bureau said Monday it was updating its calendar for 2019 economic releases in coordination with other agencies and the Office of Management and Budget "to address the impacts of the recent lapse in federal funding." The Census Bureau produces data on international trade, housing and retail sales.

Officials from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, which is also part of the Commerce Department, planned to consult Monday with the Census and economic agencies to determine the availability of data used to determine indicators like gross domestic product and personal income.

"Unlike past [shutdown] situations, this time, all source-data agencies were not closed, so we have to sort out which data are available and which are not," a BEA spokeswoman said. "Until we have those discussions, we can't say anything definitive about the indicator release dates. We will work through this as fast as possible."

One major source of economic indicators that wasn't affected by the shutdown, the Labor Department, is scheduled to produce its monthly employment report as planned on Friday

A spokesman for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which compiles data on crops and livestock, said researchers are evaluating their release calendars and will announce any schedule changes. The report on 2018 crop production from the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service, originally slated for publication on Jan. 11, will be released Feb. 8, he said.

Amid heightened volatility in financial markets and expectations of a slowdown in economic growth, the shutdown-induced hiatus of economic indicators came at a critical time for investors and policy makers.

The Federal Reserve recently outlined a shift to greater "data dependence" in its policy approach after raising interest rates at regular, three-month intervals in 2018. Investors, meanwhile, are eager to see whether their fears about higher borrowing costs, trade tensions and the global economy are likely to materialize.

The broadest indicator that is likely to be affected by the partial government shutdown is the BEA's initial estimate of fourth-quarter GDP. Though the agency hasn't said whether it will adhere to its previously scheduled release date of Jan. 30, the lack of data on December retail sales, trade, construction and other activities mean that statisticians would have to make an unusually large number of assumptions about the economy's performance.

"Where it could go wrong is if you have a big turning point in the economy, which people are worried about," said Steve Landefeld, who served as director of the BEA from 1995 to 2014. "You might get it really wrong with respect to your assumptions about what happened."

Write to Paul Kiernan at paul.kiernan@wsj.com