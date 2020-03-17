Economic Downturn Catches State Unemployment Programs Unprepared

By Sarah Chaney and David Harrison

State unemployment insurance systems across the U.S. aren't ready for the likely surge in worker claims from the U.S. economic downturn triggered by the new coronavirus pandemic.

States, which administer unemployment insurance programs, rely on employer taxes for trust-fund money that they use to pay unemployment benefits.

Despite a historically long economic expansion, 22 states and jurisdictions' unemployment trust funds are unprepared to pay out enough in unemployment benefits in the event of a recession, according to Labor Department data. For a trust fund to be recession-ready, it must have enough to pay benefits through a yearlong recession.

As the pandemic shuts down businesses across the nation, economists are warning that the U.S. should brace for a recession, meaning unemployment insurance will be looked to as a key source of relief for workers laid off during the crisis. But states such as California, New York and Ohio haven't fully replenished their unemployment trust funds since the 2007-09 recession.

"We've had an 11-year economic expansion when we could have increased employer taxes to build up sufficient reserves," said Zach Schiller, research director at Policy Matters Ohio. "Because we've been unwilling to finance the system adequately, the federal government will have to shoulder more of the costs."

Not all states are ill-equipped. Low unemployment has helped more than half of states build up their trust funds to recession-ready levels since the last recession ended in mid-2009.

The House passed a bill last week that offered $1 billion in assistance to help states with costs tied to unemployment insurance. The bill also encouraged states that see steep increases in unemployment to temporarily loosen worker eligibility requirements for unemployment insurance during the virus outbreak. The legislation is now pending in the Senate, which must approve it before it can go to President Trump to be signed into law.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also is pitching Senate Republicans on a roughly $850 billion economic stimulus package, according to two people familiar with the matter.

If unemployment rises significantly, states would need the federal government to do more to help meet funding needs for unemployment benefits during a downturn.

After the last recession, states such as Ohio turned to the federal government as a backstop when their unemployment-trust funds went broke. They later pursued different strategies to pay back the money, often by either raising employer taxes or cutting the duration of benefits.

Federal budget deficits are approaching $1 trillion, a figure that will likely increase during the outbreak as tax revenue declines and government spending increases to help support the economy with aid to companies, workers and those who get sick.

The depth and length of the economic downturn hinges on the path of the coronavirus and the government's policy response. Goldman Sachs sees the economy contracting at a 5% annual rate in the second quarter after no growth in the first, and then a rebound in the second half of the year. Some economists see an even steeper contraction in the second quarter.

Many workers in industries that will feel the initial fallout from the virus -- including restaurants, bars and hotels -- are likely to lose their jobs in coming weeks. Some are already starting to turn to unemployment insurance to keep themselves afloat as work dries up.

Almost 1,000 people applied for unemployment insurance on Friday and Monday with the help of Los Angeles, California union Unite Here Local 11, said Joumana Barakat, a rapid-response coordinator for the Foothill Workforce Development Board.

"They keep coming. It's happening in waves," she said.

Cristina Navarro, an out-of-work housekeeper at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, applied for benefits Monday for the first time.

"I've always worked," she said. But the virus "has impacted my industry a lot."

Some states already have responded. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued an executive order saying the state would waive the waiting period between when Ohioans apply for and receive unemployment benefits. It will also consider Americans who are quarantined due to the virus as eligible for unemployment insurance.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order this week temporarily expanding unemployment benefits eligibility to workers who have "unanticipated family care" duties during the coronavirus spread, such as child-care responsibilities due to school closures. Workers who don't have access to paid family or medical leave could also receive unemployment insurance under the new policy.

One wild card is whether state legislatures will increase the duration of benefits. After the 2007-09 recession, many states passed policies that cut the length of benefits to help save costs.

Some economists said this was a necessary measure to encourage Americans to seek work as the economy strengthened. Others said these policies didn't provide unemployed people the support they needed to find the best jobs possible during good economic times and, if the rules remain in place, they could weigh on spending during the downturn.

"Direct payments to individuals maintains buying power, so people can still go to the grocery store and still purchase things in the local economy," said Michele Evermore, policy analyst at the National Employment Law Project, which advocates for low-wage workers. "Whenever this [virus] blows over, people are going to need to buy things again."

Write to Sarah Chaney at sarah.chaney@wsj.com and David Harrison at david.harrison@wsj.com