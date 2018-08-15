Economic Fears Grip Markets as Investors Abandon Risk

By Amrith Ramkumar

A rout in commodities and emerging markets spilled over to the U.S. stock market Wednesday, the latest sign that underlying worries about the global economy continue to hang over the long-running bull market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 fell for the fifth time in the past six sessions, with the Dow dropping as much as 334 points before closing down 138 points, or 0.5%, at 25162. The S&P 500 is now 1.9% below its January record following its worst day since late June, after coming within 0.5% of its all-time high last week.

While the benchmark U.S. stock gauge remains up 5.4% for the year, analysts said the recent declines reflect investor skepticism that U.S. stocks can continue outperforming nine years into their rally. The S&P 500 has struggled to surpass its prior high as longstanding fears that protectionism will hurt growth and a currency rout in Turkey and other countries weigh on sentiment broadly.

The volatility in Turkey has spooked some investors because similar bouts of economic weakness in other countries from Brazil to Italy have jolted markets in recent months. Investors seeking growth opportunities have piled into emerging markets for years, so some analysts worry about the repercussions if those flows reverse, even though few economists see Turkey's meltdown spreading widely.

Investors sold risky assets from global stocks to commodities on Wednesday for the first time in recent weeks. Major stock indexes in Asia and Europe fell, while copper tumbled 4.4% into bear-market territory, a drop of more than 20% from a June four-year high. Palladium, zinc and lead all followed copper prices lower, while oil settled at a two-month low.

Many investors use commodities as an economic indicator because of their widespread use in building everything from vehicles to smartphones. The continued slump in commodity prices, along with a yield curve that is at one of its flattest levels since 2006, have caused many to worry that the stock market is at a turning point. A narrow gap between short- and long-term Treasury yields has historically signaled unease about long-term economic growth.

While the sweeping nature of Wednesday's declines rattled some analysts, many expect U.S. stocks to rebound because the economy and earnings look healthier than they have in years.

"All these factors just add more fuel to the fire," said Jeff Carbone, managing partner at Cornerstone Wealth. "It's a quieter period after earnings season, so we have a higher concentration on the negative."

The catalyst for this week's tumble in risky assets was weak economic data on Tuesday from China, the world's largest materials consumer, which intensified concerns that the country's trade spat with the U.S. could further derail growth.

The data showed Chinese fixed-asset investment hit its lowest level in nearly two decades in the first seven months of the year. Analysts said weaker-than-expected earnings from internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. added to worries. Technology and internet stocks in the U.S., the market's leaders in recent years, were among the worst-performing groups Wednesday.

Turkey also sharply raised tariffs Wednesday on some U.S. imports, extending the fight between the two North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies.

The declines in corners of the market tied to global growth mark a stark reversal from last year, when robust economic performance around the world lifted global stocks and commodities in tandem.

Although some analysts think the sharp declines in commodities and currencies are isolated to specific countries, others are growing more nervous that they portend a global economic slowdown that will hurt U.S. companies.

"It drives people to say, 'I'm going to take some money off the table,'" said Mariann Montagne, senior portfolio manager at Gradient Investments.

Some analysts fear that if declines in global stocks and commodities continue in unison, more investors will broadly sell growth-sensitive assets, exacerbating market moves. That occurred in February, when the S&P 500 and Dow plunged into correction territory for the first time in more than two years.

Money managers have sought shelter in the U.S., pushing the WSJ Dollar Index to its highest level since May 2017. That in turn makes assets priced in the U.S. currency more expensive for overseas buyers. When the dollar rises, U.S. exports become less competitive in global markets.

Analysts are waiting to see if global growth momentum will stay in the U.S., which just posted its strongest quarterly economic growth rate in nearly four years. Some question whether that pace can be maintained and if the U.S. will cease to be a haven despite trade disputes.

Despite recent market declines, some investors remain confident that steady U.S. earnings and economic growth will underpin future gains. August is typically a volatile month marked by thin trading volumes since it coincides with a peak vacation period, so some investors see the recent market swings as a temporary, seasonal phenomenon.

Investors are also looking ahead to the impact of $16 billion of additional tariffs on Chinese imports set to take effect next week. Trump administration trade officials are also expected to hold public hearings on a roster of $200 billion worth of imports being considered for 25% tariffs.

"That could be another potential trigger for capitulation or a new round of worries," said Paul Christopher, head of global market strategy for Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

Write to Amrith Ramkumar at amrith.ramkumar@wsj.com