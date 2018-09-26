Economic Problems Exacerbate Challenges for South Africa's Leader

By Joe Parkinson, Gabriele Steinhauser and Dan Keeler

NEW YORK -- In the weeks after Cyril Ramaphosa took over South Africa's scandal-battered presidency in February, the wave of economic optimism that greeted his accession was nicknamed "Ramaphoria."

Now the trade-union boss turned business tycoon is scrambling to shore up investor confidence after a series of shocks that have plunged Africa's most developed economy into recession, sparked a run on the rand currency and increased pressure from a dissident faction of his ruling party.

"The economy moved against us... We were too slow with some reforms," Mr. Ramaphosa said in an interview on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. "But I like the long game. Now the reforms are coming fast and furious."

A onetime favorite of South Africa's first black president, Nelson Mandela, Mr. Ramaphosa ousted his predecessor Jacob Zuma after beating Mr. Zuma's ex-wife in a bruising race for the leadership of the African National Congress. He fired state officials at the center of allegations of escalating government corruption that plagued Mr. Zuma's time in office and promised to end years of economic stagnation.

But since then, amid a selloff in emerging-market assets, rising oil prices and a historic drought that cut agriculture production, the 65-year-old has spent much of his time defending plans to speed up the redistribution of land from the white minority to the black majority. U.S. President Trump, South African banks and white farming groups have all attacked an ANC proposal to start expropriating land without compensation -- despite Mr. Ramaphosa's assurances that this would be done without hurting the economy or agricultural production.

A composed and methodical Mr. Ramaphosa insisted that South Africa's economy would return to growth in the third quarter, after shrinking an annualized 0.7% and 2.6% in the first and second quarters. Last week, the government proposed a stimulus package, made up mostly of shifting existing spending and policy overhauls, such as easing visa rules for visitors and foreign workers.

Yet the package, along with a new 400 billion rand ($28 billion) infrastructure fund, has failed to push up the rand, which is down nearly 20% since the beginning of the year. Fitch Ratings, which already ranks South Africa's debt as junk, said Tuesday that the new measures won't significantly boost the country's growth prospects. The South African Reserve Bank expects a meager 0.7% growth this year. In its budget review next month, the government will have to implement new spending cuts or tax increases if it wants to come close to its target of a deficit of 3.6% of gross domestic product for the fiscal year ending March 31.

The shifting economic backdrop has aggravated the challenges for a president known as a cautious deal maker who must now bridge investor support, growing frustrations from South Africa's poor and the ruling African National Congress, which remains bitterly divided. At stake is the prosperity of Africa's most developed economy and its most storied liberation party.

Mr. Ramaphosa said his strategy to strike a new bargain between business and labor would pay off in the long term. "You become too close to the rock face you don't see everything," he said in a reference to his days in the 1980s union movement, when he led mine workers in strikes that helped herald the end of white-minority rule.

Mr. Ramaphosa then headed the negotiations between the ANC and the white National Party that resulted in South Africa's first democratic elections in 1994 and was chairman of the committee that wrote the country's 1996 constitution, widely considered one of the most progressive in the world. After losing out to Thabo Mbeki to succeed Mr. Mandela, Mr. Ramaphosa entered the business world, benefiting from new laws requiring black ownership and board representation, and quickly becoming one of South Africa's richest black men, with stakes in the local franchises of McDonald's Corp. and Coca-Cola Co.

Nearly two decades on, the president is leading the ANC's biggest move away from the compromise that ended apartheid -- that economic inequalities would be corrected by a free market reined in by affirmative-action laws rather than more aggressive redistribution.

Mr. Ramaphosa insisted that land redistribution was necessary to maintain economic stability. "The equation doesn't balance. What you have is huge risk," Mr. Ramaphosa said. "It is not fair for an important asset like land to be hogged."

A parliamentary committee is due in the coming weeks to propose language for a constitutional amendment to allow expropriation without compensation and provide more detail on what kind of land would become a target. In his interview, Mr. Ramaphosa reiterated that the government also planned to redistribute state-owned land and try to find consensus with owners to give up land voluntarily.

"I see a resolution of this problem -- like we did when we solved the apartheid problem," he said. "I can see it and smell it. Once again South Africa will surprise the world."

While the land debate has worried white South Africans and foreign investors, it has buoyed support for Mr. Ramaphosa among the ANC's base of mostly poor and black voters. In a May poll by Ipos, the president scored a rating of 7.3 out of 10 -- far ahead of any other South African politician -- and up from a 6.1 rating in November.

Within the party's leadership, where supporters of Mr. Zuma still hold powerful positions, Mr. Ramaphosa has faced a more difficult battle. Earlier this month, photos of a meeting between the ANC's powerful Secretary-General Ace Magashule and Mr. Zuma in a hotel in the former president's heartland of KwaZulu-Natal were printed in the national press. That has prompted speculation that Mr. Zuma, who is due to go on trial later this year on corruption charges stemming from a decades-old arms deal, is planning a plot to remove Mr. Ramaphosa. Mr. Zuma, whose ties to the controversial Gupta family during his presidency are also being scrutinized by a commission of inquiry, says he wasn't involved in corruption.

Mr. Ramaphosa said he is on his way to healing the rifts within his party. "In time we will get all the people into one crawl -- because it is in our interest to do so," he said. "The ANC is still around and still united. I'm confident that the ANC will remain."

Write to Joe Parkinson at joe.parkinson@wsj.com and Gabriele Steinhauser at gabriele.steinhauser@wsj.com