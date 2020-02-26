The Economic Report 2020 of the World Employment Confederation shows that private employment services faced an increasingly difficult operating environment in 2018 but nevertheless experienced positive growth in most of the segments. With a global turnover of €473 billion and nearly 58 million people placed in jobs, this continued growth demonstrates the need for the sector's services and the positive value they bring to labour markets worldwide.

The global private employment services industry reached an estimated market value of €473 billion in 2018, a close to 2% growth. Agency work remains the largest private employment services segment, even though growth in 2018 is marginal (0.8%). Around 160,000 agencies in 39 countries across the world placed nearly 58 million people in jobs.

Get more facts and figures about the global private employment sector in our Economic Report, with insights into the five HR services and the different geographical areas covered by the World Employment Confederation.