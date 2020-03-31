Economic Review March 2020

Vol. 37 No. 03

The COVID-19 pandemic has raged through the global economy generating severe economic disruptions and inflicting serious human suffering along its path. The infiltration of the virus has cost lives, halted economic activity, disrupted supply chains, and fuelled turmoil in the financial and commodity markets. Globally, tourism and trade have taken the largest hit with rippling spillover effects. Given these developments, the International Monetary Fund now expects the global economy to enter into a recession this year.

Commodity markets have witnessed massive

volatility in March.1 Brent crude oil prices plummeted by around 50.7 percent to US$24.93 per barrel, from US$50.52 per barrel at the end of February led by weakening global demand and the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia. In contrast, the rush for gold as a safe haven investment pushed prices up by 5.6 percent to US$1,654.1 per fine ounce. The world market price for sugar fell to US11.10 cents per pound following the weakening of the Brazilian Real.

Following almost a decade of positive economic growth, the domestic economy is now forecast to fall into a recession. The magnitude of the contraction depends on how long the pandemic lasts and the extent of local contagion. The main transmission will be through the tourism industry and cessation of economic activity due to appropriate precautionary measures taken by the Government and the general population. The halt in tourism activity and the general decline in incomes and consumption appetite will also negatively affect Government revenue and have spillover effects to all other sectors in the economy.

Cumulative to February, visitor arrivals fell by 0.7 percent as the Asian and regional source markets contracted despite higher arrivals from Australia, United States (US), New Zealand (NZ), Canada and

1 Prices as at 27 March 2020.

