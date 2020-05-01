Economic Scars From Coronavirus Crisis Emerge as -2

In Iran, President Hassan Rouhani said expanded testing and a policy of quarantining people with coronavirus symptoms had helped slow infection rates. Iran reported 983 new cases Thursday, its lowest daily number in seven weeks. The health ministry said it has tested 463,000 people.

In China, where a five-day holiday begins on Friday, the government encouraged the public to stay near their homes and avoid destinations that still have coronavirus cases.

Hong Kong reported no new cases Thursday--the fifth consecutive day without any new infections. For the first time since the pandemic began, South Korea reported no new local infections, and four new imported cases. China also reported four new imported cases, according to the National Health Commission.

