Economic Scars From Coronavirus Crisis Emerge as Countries Begin to Reopen -- 2nd Update

By Jennifer Calfas, Wenxin Fan and Bojan Pancevski

Confirmed U.S. fatalities from the coronavirus exceeded 61,000 Thursday as the deadliest month of the pandemic drew to a close with fresh reports of the pain it has inflicted on economies across the world and new steps to ease restrictions.

Florida became the latest U.S. state to detail plans to relax stay-at-home orders, business closures and other moves to slow the contagion. And Los Angeles became the first major U.S. city to begin offering free testing to all residents regardless of whether they have symptoms of Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.

World-wide, the number of confirmed coronavirus infections has surpassed 3.2 million -- with more than 1.04 million of those in the U.S. -- and the death toll has grown from about 43,000 at the start of the month to more than 227,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Some experts say these figures may understate the extent of the pandemic.

In the U.S., deaths attributed to Covid-19 have soared from about 4,000 at the start of April to more than 61,000 Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins. The rise exceeded some previous projections, a sign of the difficulty governments face in calculating the severity of the outbreak.

In late March, the Trump administration estimated between 100,000 and 240,000 people could die in the U.S. About two weeks later, Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the toll was likely to be closer to 60,000 -- a forecast similar to one in early April by the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

As the month drew to a close, the question dominating policy discussions in the U.S. and elsewhere was when and how to ease lockdowns and let economies breathe, even as the virus eludes containment.

Public health officials have cautioned that lifting restrictions too hastily could lead to a surge in new cases.

Experts say state leaders should expand testing capacity and develop contact-tracing teams to safely return to some level of normalcy. The Trump administration recommended governors take steps toward reopening after they see a decline in documented cases or positive tests over a two-week period.

Governors around the country this week detailed phased plans to ease lockdown restrictions. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis laid out gradual reopening that will begin Monday, with restaurants and retail stores operating at 25% of indoor capacity. The plan excludes Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, which are still reeling from the virus.

Data from Georgia, Oklahoma and South Carolina -- states that started easing restrictions on nonessential businesses last weekend -- showed people came out in trickles rather than droves, as they sought clothes, entertainment and travel.

U.S. stocks fell Thursday after weak reports on consumer spending and unemployment.

Consumer spending, the American economy's key driver, fell 7.5% in March, the steepest monthly decline in records tracing back to 1959, as much U.S. economic activity stilled amid the pandemic.

More than 3.8 million Americans filed for jobless benefits last week, according to a report Thursday, as states struggled to keep up with a surge in coronavirus-triggered claims. The pandemic has led to an unprecedented amount of claims since widespread lockdowns started in mid-March, overloading aging technical infrastructure and leaving hundreds of thousands of people waiting on unemployment payments.

Seeking to offset the damage sustained by U.S. businesses, the Federal Reserve said it would expand its forthcoming $600 billion Main Street Lending Program to reach a broader swath of companies. The new rules will allow larger businesses to participate and relax minimum-loan amounts to help more small businesses.

France and Spain reported their deepest economic contractions on record during the first quarter after imposing some of the continent's strictest virus-containment measures. The European Union's statistics agency said the 19-nation eurozone economy shrank by an annualized rate of 14.4%, exceeding the 4.8% contraction in the U.S. during the same three-month period.

The eurozone's jobless rate stood at 7.4% in March, held in check by government programs to pay the wages of furloughed workers.

In Germany, a team of virologists cautioned against an unlimited reopening of schools and kindergartens after reporting that children who catch the coronavirus may be as infectious as adults. The team, at the Charité University Hospital in Berlin, screened 59,831 patients aged between one year and 100 years old for Covid-19 infection, 3,712 of whom tested positive between January to April this year.

In Iran, President Hassan Rouhani said expanded testing and a policy of quarantining people with coronavirus symptoms had helped slow infection rates. Iran reported 983 new cases Thursday, its lowest daily number in seven weeks. The health ministry said it has tested 463,000 people.

Governments, central bankers and companies across a variety of industries took new measure of the pandemic's impact and the resources needed to cushion it.

The European Central Bank said it would launch new long-term loans for eurozone banks, lower the interest rate on an existing batch of loans, and stand ready to increase purchases under a recently announced bond-buying program.

Japan's parliament passed a $240 billion spending plan that includes cash payments of nearly $1,000 to every person in Japan, following the U.S. in opening the public purse widely to address pandemic losses.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC cut its dividend for the first time since World War II after first-quarter profits fell by nearly half.

French banking giant Société Générale, hit by market turmoil caused by coronavirus lockdowns, reported a first-quarter loss of EUR326 million ($353.9 million), with revenue falling 15% to EUR5.2 billion.

Many countries in Europe and Asia were beginning a long weekend as people ventured out after many governments took cautious steps to start easing restrictions on movement.

In China, where a five-day holiday begins on Friday, the government encouraged the public to stay near their homes and avoid destinations that still have coronavirus cases. The Palace Museum at the Forbidden City in Beijing has set a cap of 5,000 visitors a day, a fraction of its usual capacity. Tickets to the end of the holidays have already sold out, according to the museum.

Hong Kong reported no new cases Thursday -- the fifth consecutive day without any new infections. For the first time since the pandemic began, South Korea reported no new local infections, and four new imported cases. China also reported four new imported cases, according to the National Health Commission.

