Economic Scars From Coronavirus Crisis Emerge as Countries Begin to Reopen -- 7th Update

By Jennifer Calfas, Rebecca Ballhaus and Joshua Jamerson

Stay-at-home orders in parts of America were set to expire Thursday, as the coronavirus pandemic's deadliest month so far drew to a close and confirmed U.S. fatalities exceeded 61,000.

Governors also sought to gradually reopen businesses to boost battered economies even as some of their counterparts elsewhere extended lockdowns further into the spring, or left orders in place indefinitely.

President Trump said Wednesday that the White House's social-distancing guidelines -- also set to expire Thursday -- would be replaced by the guidance the administration has issued to states outlining phased reopening of parts of their economies.

World-wide, confirmed coronavirus infections have surpassed 3.2 million -- with nearly 1.07 million in the U. S. -- and the death toll has grown from about 43,000 at the start of the month to more than 230,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Experts say the figures may understate the extent of the pandemic.

In the U.S., deaths attributed to Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, have soared from about 4,000 at the start of April to nearly 63,000 Thursday evening, according to the Johns Hopkins data. The total exceeded some previous projections, a sign of the difficulty governments face in calculating the severity of the outbreak.

Between 8 p.m. Wednesday and the same time Thursday, 1,984 people in the U.S. died from Covid-19, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of Johns Hopkins data, a fairly typical tally in recent weeks.

With April ending, the question dominating policy discussions in the U.S. and elsewhere was when and how to ease lockdowns and let economies recover, even as the virus eludes containment.

Public health officials have cautioned lifting restrictions too hastily could lead to a surge in new cases.

Experts say state leaders should expand testing capacity and develop robust contact-tracing teams to get on the path to normalcy. The Trump administration recommended governors take steps toward reopening after they see a decline in documented cases or positive tests over a two-week period.

"We've suppressed it in a fairly effective way with these population-level social distancing measures," said Crystal Watson, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, in a call with reporters Thursday. "But once we remove those to a large extent, then there's much less holding the virus back and we'll see this transmission begin to grow again."

Mr. Trump said Thursday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency would send additional shipments of personal protective equipment to more than 15,400 Medicare and Medicaid funded nursing homes. Mr. Trump also said a new commission would focus on ensuring nursing homes are equipped for future outbreaks.

The establishment of the commission comes after reports of some nursing homes having higher rates of patients who have either died or had more Covid-19 cases than publicly known. "We're not happy about that, we don't want it to happen so we're checking that out very carefully and very methodically," he said.

Governors have detailed phased reopening plans in a patchwork of orders that vary by speed and approach.

Retailers in Texas and Alabama are set to reopen with capacity restrictions Friday. Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis laid out a gradual reopening plan scheduled to go into effect Monday, with restaurants and retail stores operating at 25% of indoor capacity. The plan excludes Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, which are still reeling from the virus. Restaurants, malls and gyms in some Iowa counties were slated to reopen Friday with some protective restrictions in place.

"The virus will continue to be in our communities and, unfortunately, people will still get sick until a vaccine is available," Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican, said Thursday. "Keeping businesses closed for weeks or months longer won't change that fact, and it simply is not sustainable. It's not sustainable for Iowans, their livelihoods, or our economy. We must all learn how to manage the virus in the course of our daily lives."

The Republican-controlled Michigan legislature declined to support the extension of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's state of emergency, which expires late Thursday, and moved to take her to court over her authority to issue measures such as a blanket stay-at-home order. Mrs. Whitmer has said the order will remain in place by her executive authority.

Meanwhile, hundreds of protesters, some bearing rifles, gathered at the capitol to demonstrate against the stay-at-home order. Some made their way into the capitol but were kept off the floor, according to local media reports.

"Directly above me, men with rifles yelling at us," tweeted Democratic state Sen. Dayna Polehanki, who also posted a picture of the protesters in the galley above the floor. "Some of my colleagues who own bulletproof vests are wearing them. I have never appreciated our Sergeants-at-Arms more than today."

Governors in states including New York, California and Louisiana have sought to increase testing capacity and develop contact-tracing teams before taking substantial steps to reopen statewide. On Wednesday, leaders in Washington state and Nevada extended stay-at-home orders.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday said he has a plan to gradually revive the state's economy, which he hopes to launch before May 15. The first phase of his reopening plan won't include the casino industry in the beginning, Mr. Sisolak said.

In hard-hit New York, Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state planned to hire "an army" of up to 17,000 contact tracers to follow the path of those infected and determine whether their contacts should be isolated as restrictions eventually ease.

"We are coming to scale on testing, but now we need tracing to come up to scale," Mr. Cuomo said.

Also, for the first time in more than a century of operation, the New York City subway system will stop running 24 hours a day. Mr. Cuomo said Thursday that the system's 472 stations would close between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. for cleaning and disinfecting.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said state beaches in Orange County, one of the most affected by the virus, would be closed to avoid large crowds this weekend after many residents gathered there last week. Mr. Newsom said it "may be premature" to judge the health impact of last week's crowds but said the images of crowded shores were "disturbing" and "raised alarm bells" because of a lack of social distancing.

The Democrat said most Californians were "doing all the right things" elsewhere in the state, including in the populous San Diego and Los Angeles counties.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, became the first major U.S. city to begin offering free testing to all residents regardless of whether they have symptoms of Covid-19.

U.S. stocks fell Thursday following weak reports on consumer spending and unemployment.

Consumer spending, the economy's key driver, fell 7.5% in March, the steepest monthly decline in records tracing back to 1959, as much U.S. economic activity paused amid the pandemic.

More than 3.8 million Americans filed for jobless benefits last week, and states struggled to keep up with a surge in coronavirus-triggered claims. The pandemic has led to an unprecedented amount of claims since lockdowns started in mid-March, overloading the aging technology of some states' benefit systems and leaving hundreds of thousands of people waiting for payments.

Seeking to offset the damage sustained by U.S. businesses, the Federal Reserve said it would expand its forthcoming $600 billion Main Street Lending Program to reach a broader range of companies. The new rules will allow larger businesses to participate and relax minimum-loan amounts to help more small businesses.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden called for Mr. Trump to order flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Americans who have died from Covid-19. Asked about the suggestion, Mr. Trump said, "It would be very appropriate" to do that.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, appearing Thursday at his first press conference in weeks after developing a serious case of Covid-19, defended his government's record as the nation's death toll came close to that of Italy, Europe's worst-hit country so far.

"I think, broadly speaking, we did the right thing at the right time," he said.

Critics have linked the high death toll to government decisions to delay imposition of a lockdown until March 23, after many other countries had taken action. Mr. Johnson said the peak of the pandemic had passed and that he would outline a road map to ease restrictions next week. The number of daily deaths have been falling since about April 8, but the decline has been slow, with 674 new fatalities reported Thursday.

In Russia, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said he had tested positive for the new coronavirus and was temporarily suspending duties in office. A new daily record of 7,099 infections was registered Thursday, bringing Russia's total to 106,498 cases. The country has reported 1,073 deaths so far.

France and Spain reported their deepest economic contractions on record during the first quarter after imposing some of the continent's strictest virus-containment measures. The European Union's statistics agency said the 19-nation eurozone economy shrank by an annualized rate of 14.4%, exceeding the 4.8% contraction in the U.S. during the same three-month period.

The eurozone's jobless rate stood at 7.4% in March, held in check by government programs to pay the wages of furloughed workers.

The European Central Bank said it would launch new long-term loans for eurozone banks, lower the interest rate on an existing batch of loans and stand ready to increase purchases under a recently announced bond-buying program.

