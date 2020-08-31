Economic activity continues to rebound in July

The easing of the restrictions affecting the operation of the service sector and pent-up household demand promoted a rise in retail turnover and recovering consumer activity. Investment demand continued to revive. The decrease in unemployment in the labour market slowed down.
However, despite the recovery, subdued aggregate demand will hinder the rise in consumer prices. According to the Bank of Russia's forecast, GDP will shrink by 4.5-5.5% in 2020.
