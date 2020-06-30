Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Economic activity remains weak in May

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/30/2020 | 06:44am EDT

Industrial output continued to shrink, although more slowly than in April. This decline was primarily caused by the reduction in mining output resulting from the renewal of the OPEC+ agreement on 1 May 2020. Weak external demand was dragging down the output of intermediate goods, including petroleum products and a whole range of metals. Contrastingly, the output of investment and consumer goods significantly increased since a number of Russian regions were easing their restrictions affecting economic activity. The indicators of businesses' expectations mostly stay negative, yet they noticeably improved against April, including among trade companies.

Consumer activity started to bounce back. Retail turnover expanded compared to April, predominantly owing to recovering non-food sales. According to up-to-date indicators, the decrease in consumer activity slowed down materially in June, in annual terms. This was driven by the gradual opening of stores, coffee houses, and service companies.

The easing and complete cancellation of the restrictions across Russian regions will speed up the growth of economic activity in the next months. However, over the 2020 horizon both domestic and external demand will remain moderate. The Bank of Russia estimates that GDP will decline by 4 - 6% in 2020, with economic activity trends pushing consumer price growth rates downwards.

Preview photo: Preview photoXPress

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Russian Federation published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 10:43:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
07:04aPETROPAVLOVSK : Summary of AGM and Dividend Policy Debate Call
PU
07:04aDECISIONS TAKEN BY THE GOVERNING COUNCIL OF THE ECB : June 2020
PU
07:04aIOFINA : Result of Annual General Meeting
PU
07:04aREDX PHARMA : Proxy for Use at General Meeting
PU
07:04aSCHLUMBERGER : Introduces Symphony Live Downhole Reservoir Testing
PU
07:04aWÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä Aquarius UV and Aquarius EC BWMS granted compliance with IMO revised G8 Type Approval
PU
07:04aIndustry Veteran Stephen Oh to lead XM2 PURSUIT, A Newly Formed Global Aerial Cinematography Collaboration
BU
07:04aCUBIC : and Moovit to Redefine Mobile Engagement for Travelers
BU
07:04aFirst Patient Infused in Joint Humanigen/Kite, A Gilead Company Clinical Study
BU
07:03aGLOBAL HOUSE HOLDINGS LTD. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : North America seeks buyer, distances itself from German company
2MORSES CLUB PLC : MORSES CLUB : UK markets watchdog lifts restrictions on Wirecard
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : Reddit bans 'The_Donald' forum amid broad social media crackdown
4EXCLUSIVE: Germany missed chances to put Wirecard on watchlist - source
5BPER BANCA S.P.A. : Intesa bids to shake up Italy bank landscape with UBI offer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group