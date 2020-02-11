Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Economic and Financial Developments in the Malaysian Economy in the Fourth Quarter of 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 11:34pm EST
Economic and Financial Developments in the Malaysian Economy in the Fourth Quarter of 2019 Ref No : 02/20/0312 Feb 2020Embargo : Not for publication or broadcast before 1200 hours on Wednesday 12 February 2020

This document is in Portable Document File (PDF) format.

In order to read this document, you will need Adobe™ Acrobat™ Reader™, which is downloadable for free from the Adobe™ Web Site. [Go there]

If you already have the software, read the document [PDF, 131KB]

See also:

Bank Negara Malaysia
12 Feb 2020

© Bank Negara Malaysia, 2020. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Malaysia published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 04:33:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02/11THAI UNION PUBLIC : joins local government in hosting ‘Pan Tai Run' in Samut Sakhon
PU
02/11GLOBALDATA : A well-directed scrappage policy will help Indian automotive market recover from slowdown, says GlobalData
PU
02/11BEAM COMMUNICATIONS : pdf No Impact on Beam From Coronavirus (112 KB)
PU
02/11DAMPIER SEEKS COMPENSATION FROM VANGO MINING RE : K2 Farm-in Joint Venture
PU
02/11GNI : Third update on Coronavirus epidemic in China
PU
02/11Listen to the Chief Scientist on energy and emissions
PU
02/11HOYA : Presentation for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2019 (with memo)
PU
02/11HONG KONG TELEVISION NETWORK : Clarification announcement top-up placing of existing shares subscription of new shares under general mandate
PU
02/11Governor, Idaho Lawmakers attend Idaho Farm Bureau's Legislative dinner
PU
02/11Economic and Financial Developments in the Malaysian Economy in the Fourth Quarter of 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung unveils compact foldable phone, 5G Galaxy S20 to fend off Apple, Huawei
2APPLE INC. : FTC demands data on small buys by Google, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft
3Factbox - Big oil traders start investing in renewables
4UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership PHAM THUAN
5Bankers in Asia brace for a virus-related deal drought

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group