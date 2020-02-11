Economic and Financial Developments in the Malaysian Economy in the Fourth Quarter of 2019
Ref No : 02/20/0312 Feb 2020Embargo : Not for publication or broadcast before 1200 hours on Wednesday 12 February 2020
This document is in Portable Document File (PDF) format.
In order to read this document, you will need Adobe™ Acrobat™ Reader™, which is downloadable for free from the Adobe™ Web Site. [Go there]
If you already have the software, read the document [PDF, 131KB]
See also:
Bank Negara Malaysia
12 Feb 2020
© Bank Negara Malaysia, 2020. All rights reserved.
Disclaimer
Central Bank of Malaysia published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 04:33:10 UTC