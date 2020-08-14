Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Economic and Financial Developments in the Malaysian Economy in the Second Quarter of 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 12:16am EDT
Economic and Financial Developments in the Malaysian Economy in the Second Quarter of 2020 Ref No : 08/20/0314 Aug 2020Embargo : Not for publication or broadcast before 1200 hours on Friday 14 August 2020

This document is in Portable Document File (PDF) format.

In order to read this document, you will need Adobe™ Acrobat™ Reader™, which is downloadable for free from the Adobe™ Web Site. [Go there]

If you already have the software, read the press release [PDF, 233KB]

See also:

Bank Negara Malaysia
14 Aug 2020

© Bank Negara Malaysia, 2020. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Malaysia published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 04:12:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:14aCARPARTS COM : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
PR
01:13aVARTA : with very high growth dynamics in the first half of 2020 – forecast for the 2020 financial year will be raised
PU
01:13aWHL : WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LIMITED - Trading statement for the 52 weeks ended 28 June 2020
PU
01:13aQSL Weekly Update, 14/8/2020
PU
01:12aFUJIFILM : Novavax to deliver 60 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine candidate to UK for trial
RE
01:10aWINDELN.DE SE : Southern European Business Bebitus with strong financial development in second quarter 2020
EQ
01:08aGold rush at Turkish bazaar a test of trust for lowly lira
RE
01:08aWINDELN.DE SE : Bebitus filial del sur de Europa con un fuerte desarrollo financiero en el segundo trimestre de 2020
PU
01:08aWINDELN.DE SE : Southern European Business Bebitus with strong financial development in second quarter 2020
PU
01:08aROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL : Half-year financial results 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC. : Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for the second quarter 2020
2TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP : TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP : and Kobalt Music Group Enter Strategic..
3FACTBOX: Oil refiners shut plants as demand losses seen continuing
4HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA : HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA: HELLA presents final figures for the fiscal year 2019/2020
5FEINTOOL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG : FEINTOOL INTERNATIONAL : Significant decline in sales
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group