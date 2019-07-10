Economic and Social Council: High-Level Political Forum

Note: A complete summary of today's High-Level Political Forum meetings will be made available after their conclusion.

Thematic Review I

The High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development held a thematic review on 'Perspectives of Small Island Developing States including main findings from midterm review of the SAMOA Pathway'. Moderated by Emele Duituturaga, former Executive Director, Pacific Islands Association of Non-Governmental Organizations, it featured a keynote address by Fiame Naomi Mataafa, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Natural Resources and the Environment of Samoa.

Making presentations were Pat Breen, Minister of State for Trade, Employment, Business, European Union Digital Single Market and Data Protection of Ireland; Douglass Slater, Assistant Secretary‑General for Human and Social Development of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat; Yvonne Hyde, Chief Executive Officer, Ministry of Economic Development and Petroleum of Belize; and Rakesh Bhuckory, Minister Counsellor, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade of Mauritius.

Stacy Richards-Kennedy, Director, Office of Development, University of the West Indies, Saint Augustine, Trinidad and Tobago; and Willy Missack, Pacific Climate Change Collaboration, Influencing and Learning Project Manager at the Vanuatu Climate Action Network and Vanuatu Humanitarian Team Coordinator at Oxfam in Vanuatu were lead discussants.

Ms. MATAAFA, speaking on behalf of the Pacific Islands Forum, said that, since 2015, member States of that regional organization have integrated the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, SAMOA Pathway, Paris Agreement on climate change and other global instruments into their policymaking frameworks. Priority attention is going towards the empowerment and inclusion of vulnerable groups, including women and persons with disabilities, as well as improved access to free education and increased spending on social protection. Greater returns from tourism, fisheries and remittances have contributed to economic growth, alongside significant progress in management and conservation.

However, progress between Pacific countries and subgroups has been mixed, she said, and the region overall is not on track to achieve many of the Sustainable Development Goals amid growing vulnerabilities and deepening inequalities. Sea levels are more than 50 per cent above the global average, coral reefs are dying and cyclones, flood and drought have increased in intensity and cost. Pockets of populations in the Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea and Kiribati have already been displaced due to encroaching seas, as well as in Fiji due to cyclone devastation. Waste‑generation, meanwhile, is outpacing the capacity of Pacific nations to deal with it. Economic growth has been inequitable, with one in four Pacific islanders living below national poverty lines and unemployment high, particularly among women and young people. About 1 in 10 people live with some form of disability and too many Pacific island women are victims of violence. The high incidence of non-communicable diseases is another matter of grave concern.

'While we have made a good start, it is clearly not enough,' she said, underscoring the commitment of Pacific leaders to target more support for women, youth and persons with disabilities; address gender gaps in employment and decision-making; enhance sustainable tourism while also conserving the region's rich biodiversity; and tackle non-communicable diseases, climate change and disasters more effectively. Acknowledging $1.57 billion in assistance from the Green Climate Fund, she said the challenge for the Pacific region is to ensure better use of existing funding; strengthen capacities, institutions and partnerships; and increase investment in statistical systems. She went on to share several lessons for small island developing States and their development partners, including on the need for capacity, systems and financing to implement plans and policies and to account for results.

...