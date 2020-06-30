30.06.2020.

Economic and external trade activity According to the Statistical Office of the Republic of Serbia (SORS), industrial production increased in May by 10.1% s-a, thereby making up for the significant part of the March and April downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The recovery was led by manufacturing, which went up in May by 14.5% s-a. Within manufacturing, a monthly rise was recorded in 20 out of 24 areas, including those hit by the weaker external demand in recent months. As anticipated, the y-o-y dynamics of industrial production remained negative in May, with the physical volume of overall industrial production contracting by 9.3% and of manufacturing by 9.4% relative to May 2019. Similar movements were registered in mining (-3.9% y-o-y) and energy (-11.5% y-o-y). Real retail trade turnover made a complete recovery, having risen by 4.7% y-o-y in May and by 2.7% y-o-y in the period January-May 2020. As regards external trade, the export of goods rebounded by 5.8% s-a in May, led by the growth in manufacturing exports (7.9% y-o-y). The import of goods also recovered at the monthly level (11.4% s-a), reflecting the higher import of equipment and intermediate goods for industry needs. Y-o-y, the export and import of goods recorded a decline in May (-25.6% and -27.1%, respectively), which was expected given that external demand and global supply chains have not fully recovered yet. Governor's Office