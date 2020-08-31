Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Economic and external trade activity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/31/2020 | 10:10am EDT

31.08.2020.

Economic and external trade activity

Based on the SORS Labour Force Survey (LFS), in Q2 the unemployment rate in Serbia stood at 7.3%, its lowest level since monitored by the current methodology, while the employment rate equalled 48.2%.The LFS results for Q2 2020 additionally confirm that favourable trends in the labour market, indicated by formal employment data, continued in the period when the crisis hit the hardest.

Industrial production inched up by 0.4% relative to July 2019, recording y-o-y growth for the second month in a row, which is a very good result in conditions of the pandemic and a sharp global economic slowdown. The y-o-y industry growth in July was led by the higher production in mining (+1.7% y-o-y) and electricity, gas and steam supply (+6.3% y-o-y), while manufacturing was only slightly lower than in July a year earlier (-0.8% y-o-y).

Relative to June, industrial production increased in July by 3.6% s-a, driven by a 5.5% s-a rise in manufacturing. Within manufacturing, growth was registered in 17 out of 24 branches, with the largest contributions coming from motor vehicles, rubber and plastic products and electrical equipment.

According to the SORS, real GDP contracted by 6.4% y-o-y in Q2, which is better than the preliminary estimate (6.5%).

Retail trade turnover increased by 4.7% y-o-y in July, pointing to a full recovery of this economic branch. As regards tourism, the total number of overnight stays in July was by 35.9% lower y-o-y, but domestic tourism almost fully rebounded. Namely, the number of overnight stays of domestic tourists was only 3.2% lower than in July last year.

Goods exports and imports in euro terms declined in July by 4.3% and 8.8% y-o-y, respectively.

Governor's Office

Disclaimer

National Bank of Serbia published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 14:09:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:16aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : partners with National Home Improvement Month
AQ
10:16aScott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues Investigating Avaya Holdings Corp.'s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – AVYA
GL
10:15aENTERGY : Insights
PU
10:15aMETALLURGICAL OF CHINA : Appointment of employee representative director
PU
10:15aMOBILE INTERNET CHINA : Interim results for the period ended 30 june 2020
PU
10:15aUNIEURO S P A : Comunicazione Internal Dealing
PU
10:15aTITAN PETROCHEMICALS : Update on winding up petition
PU
10:15aGOLDEN OCEAN : GOGL – 2020 Annual General Meeting
PU
10:15aSEADRILL : SDRL – Cleansing announcement – restructuring process
PU
10:15aMORGAN : Lloyd Morgan Group is the One-Stop Shop for All Transport Compliance and Driver CPC Training Requirements
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SANOFI : Sanofi more confident about its coronavirus vaccines
2BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD. : CHINA'S IRON ORE IMPORTS SET FOR STRONG AUGUST, BUT WHERE IS ALL THE STEEL GO..
3KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. : KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N : U.S. scraps Philips ventilator order in 2020 earnings blow
4VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Veolia Offers to Acquire Suez Stake, Eyes Takeover
5BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. : Berkshire Buys Up Stakes in 5 Storied Japanese Companies -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group