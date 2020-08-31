Economic and external trade activity

Based on the SORS Labour Force Survey (LFS), in Q2 the unemployment rate in Serbia stood at 7.3%, its lowest level since monitored by the current methodology, while the employment rate equalled 48.2%.The LFS results for Q2 2020 additionally confirm that favourable trends in the labour market, indicated by formal employment data, continued in the period when the crisis hit the hardest.

Industrial production inched up by 0.4% relative to July 2019, recording y-o-y growth for the second month in a row, which is a very good result in conditions of the pandemic and a sharp global economic slowdown. The y-o-y industry growth in July was led by the higher production in mining (+1.7% y-o-y) and electricity, gas and steam supply (+6.3% y-o-y), while manufacturing was only slightly lower than in July a year earlier (-0.8% y-o-y).

Relative to June, industrial production increased in July by 3.6% s-a, driven by a 5.5% s-a rise in manufacturing. Within manufacturing, growth was registered in 17 out of 24 branches, with the largest contributions coming from motor vehicles, rubber and plastic products and electrical equipment.

According to the SORS, real GDP contracted by 6.4% y-o-y in Q2, which is better than the preliminary estimate (6.5%).

Retail trade turnover increased by 4.7% y-o-y in July, pointing to a full recovery of this economic branch. As regards tourism, the total number of overnight stays in July was by 35.9% lower y-o-y, but domestic tourism almost fully rebounded. Namely, the number of overnight stays of domestic tourists was only 3.2% lower than in July last year.

Goods exports and imports in euro terms declined in July by 4.3% and 8.8% y-o-y, respectively.

