Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Economic concerns boost bonds, yen; Wall Street recovers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 11:00pm CET
A trader looks at price monitors as he works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Weak Chinese and European economic data weighed on stocks around the world and boosted safe-haven Treasuries and the Japanese yen on Wednesday, though Wall Street shares edged higher as investors took advantage of cheaper shares to ring in the new year.

Chinese factory activity contracted for the first time in more than two years, according to a private survey.

The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the euro zone also reached its lowest level since February 2016, and France's PMI fell in December for the first time in two years. Concerns about the flagging global economy contributed to U.S. stocks posting a loss in 2018 for the first time in a decade.

The U.S. benchmark S&P 500 stock index dropped as much as 1.6 percent on the data, but later moved higher in choppy trading and ended up 0.13 percent.

Bank and energy shares, which have been especially hard-hit in recent sell-offs, were among the biggest gainers. But while cyclical stocks rose, defensive shares fell.

Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at SunTrust Advisory Services in Atlanta, said that divergence was likely driven by investors' seeking to rebalance their portfolios by looking for undervalued stocks

"It's a normal shifting in position, regardless of the data today," Lerner said. "We're seeing a 'January effect' on areas of the market that have sold hard."

Energy shares also benefited from a jump in oil prices, which climbed as U.S. stocks recovered.


(GRAPHIC: How global markets did in 2018 -

MSCI's gauge of stocks around the globe ended 0.26 percent lower, as did Asian markets and the pan-European STOXX 600.

Reflecting lingering investor nervousness, yields on U.S. 10-year Treasury notes fell, hitting an 11-month low. However, the boost in oil prices pushed up yields on short-dated maturities, flattening the yield curve. An inverted yield curve is widely seen as an indicator of a future recession.

"The yield curve is signaling that something is wrong," said Matt Miskin, market strategist at John Hancock Investments in Boston. "The underlying economic data continues to suggest a slowdown."

The safe-haven Japanese yen reached a seven-month high against the dollar.

Yet the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six other currencies, advanced 0.7 percent as the euro and sterling fell more than 1 percent. The euro sank as a result of weak European manufacturing data, while concerns about Brexit negotiations weighed on sterling.

(GRAPH
IC: Japan's yen, stocks set for some turbulence - https://tmsnrt.rs/2S8LwOk

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 18.78 points, or 0.08 percent, to 23,346.24, the S&P 500 gained 3.18 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,510.03 and the Nasdaq Composite added 30.66 points, or 0.46 percent, to 6,665.94.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes last rose 17/32 in price to yield 2.6328 percent, from 2.691 percent late on Monday.

Brent crude futures gained $1.11, or 2.06 percent, to settle at $54.91 a barrel. U.S. crude futures rose $1.13, or 2.49 percent, to settle at $46.54 a barrel.

(Reporting by April Joyner; Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney and Sujata Rao and Abhinav Ramnarayan in London; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Leslie Adler)

By April Joyner
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.08% 23346.24 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NASDAQ 100 0.49% 6360.8692 Delayed Quote.-1.74%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.46% 6665.9381 Delayed Quote.0.00%
S&P 500 0.13% 2510.03 Delayed Quote.0.00%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.13% 337.21 Delayed Quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.81% 96.88 End-of-day quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:16pWall Street ekes out gains in rocky start to 2019
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pBLAKE NORDSTROM : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:13pUtilities Shares Fall -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
11:11pFacebook Leads Communication Services Higher -- Communication Services Roundup
DJ
11:10pInformation Technology Shares End Higher -- Information Technology Roundup
DJ
11:09pUSW UNITED STEELWORKERS : Local 134L & Farrel Corporation Toy Drive Helps Families in Connecticut Community
PU
11:08pFinancials End Higher -- Financials Roundup
DJ
11:07pWall Street ekes out gains in rocky start to 2019
RE
11:07pConsumer Stocks Weighed Tesla, Netflix -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google wins U.S. approval for new radar-based motion sensor
2MCKESSON CORPORATION : MCKESSON : The Pharmacy of the Future Will Focus on Personalized Care
3ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO : Big claims strain senior living market for U.S. insurers
4TESLA : TESLA : shares drop on price cut, disappointing Model 3 deliveries
5GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Green Growth Brands, Activision Blizzard, Netflix, Nissan

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.