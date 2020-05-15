Economic contraction of 1.7 percent in Q1 2020

During the first quarter of this year, households spent 2.7 percent less than in the final quarter of 2019. It is the largest decline in the history of the series, which started in 1987. Public consumption fell by 1.4 percent. Investments decreased by 1.1 percent. Furthermore, exports and imports of goods and services declined by 3.0 and3.5 percent, respectively.

On the production side, the sectors showing the sharpest decrease were culture, recreation, sports and other services; trade, transport, accommodation and food services and storage; and government, education and care. The output performance of these sectors slumped by 7.1, 3.4 and 2.9 percent respectively on the previous quarter. Standing out positively was the construction sector with 5.5 percent output growth.

The first quarter gave a very mixed picture. Initially, there was economic growth in the first two months. This was interrupted by the global COVID-19 pandemic as of the second half of March and the associated measures affecting economic activity on an unprecedented scale. GDP declined by0.5 percent relative to Q1 2019.

Show datatable GDP (volume), seasonally adjusted Hide datatable GDP (volume), seasonally adjusted 2013 Quarter 1 100.1 2013 Quarter 2 99.9 2013 Quarter 3 100.5 2013 Quarter 4 101.1 2014 Quarter 1 101 2014 Quarter 2 101.6 2014 Quarter 3 101.9 2014 Quarter 4 102.8 2015 Quarter 1 103.4 2015 Quarter 2 103.7 2015 Quarter 3 104.1 2015 Quarter 4 104.1 2016 Quarter 1 105.1 2016 Quarter 2 105.3 2016 Quarter 3 106.5 2016 Quarter 4 107.4 2017 Quarter 1 107.9 2017 Quarter 2 108.9 2017 Quarter 3 109.7 2017 Quarter 4 110.5 2018 Quarter 1 111.2 2018 Quarter 2 111.9 2018 Quarter 3 112.2 2018 Quarter 4 112.9 2019 Quarter 1 113.4 2019 Quarter 2 113.8 2019 Quarter 3 114.2 2019 Quarter 4 114.7 2020 Quarter 1 112.7

