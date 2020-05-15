Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Economic contraction of 1.7 percent in Q1 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 09:10am EDT

During the first quarter of this year, households spent 2.7 percent less than in the final quarter of 2019. It is the largest decline in the history of the series, which started in 1987. Public consumption fell by 1.4 percent. Investments decreased by 1.1 percent. Furthermore, exports and imports of goods and services declined by 3.0 and3.5 percent, respectively.

On the production side, the sectors showing the sharpest decrease were culture, recreation, sports and other services; trade, transport, accommodation and food services and storage; and government, education and care. The output performance of these sectors slumped by 7.1, 3.4 and 2.9 percent respectively on the previous quarter. Standing out positively was the construction sector with 5.5 percent output growth.

The first quarter gave a very mixed picture. Initially, there was economic growth in the first two months. This was interrupted by the global COVID-19 pandemic as of the second half of March and the associated measures affecting economic activity on an unprecedented scale. GDP declined by0.5 percent relative to Q1 2019.

Show datatableGDP (volume), seasonally adjustedHide datatableGDP (volume), seasonally adjusted
2013 Quarter 1 100.1
2013 Quarter 2 99.9
2013 Quarter 3 100.5
2013 Quarter 4 101.1
2014 Quarter 1 101
2014 Quarter 2 101.6
2014 Quarter 3 101.9
2014 Quarter 4 102.8
2015 Quarter 1 103.4
2015 Quarter 2 103.7
2015 Quarter 3 104.1
2015 Quarter 4 104.1
2016 Quarter 1 105.1
2016 Quarter 2 105.3
2016 Quarter 3 106.5
2016 Quarter 4 107.4
2017 Quarter 1 107.9
2017 Quarter 2 108.9
2017 Quarter 3 109.7
2017 Quarter 4 110.5
2018 Quarter 1 111.2
2018 Quarter 2 111.9
2018 Quarter 3 112.2
2018 Quarter 4 112.9
2019 Quarter 1 113.4
2019 Quarter 2 113.8
2019 Quarter 3 114.2
2019 Quarter 4 114.7
2020 Quarter 1 112.7

.


Disclaimer

CBS - Statistics Netherlands published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 13:09:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:28aCUREDUCHENNE : Applauds Pfizer's Encouraging Data from Phase Ib Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy Trial for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
BU
09:28aKBRA RELEASES RESEARCH &NDASH; CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) : Aviation ABS Exposure to Avianca's Bankruptcy Filing
BU
09:28aEni to Stop Using Palm Oil to Make Biodiesel by 2023
DJ
09:27aGermany denies Nord Stream 2 pipeline waiver of EU rules
RE
09:27aCECONOMY : Independant Research sticks Neutral
MD
09:26aPARKE BANCORP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09:25aUS FOODS HOLDING CORP. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09:25aCBAK ENERGY TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09:25aNBP press release on the legal conditions and objectives of the purchase of securities by NBP
PU
09:25aAllison HUB's Online Portal Provides Digital Access to Latest Product Information and Service Manuals
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Germany's BaFin has no plans to ban Wirecard short-selling
2COMCAST CORPORATION : Shares in BT jump on report it could sell a stake in Openreach
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : Volkswagen AG April Sales Fell 45% as Virus Hit Intensifies
4COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA : COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT : Richemont Fiscal Year 2020 Net Profit Fel..
5TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : Taiwan's TSMC to build Arizona chip plant as U.S.-China tech rivalry es..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group