Economic performance of Automobile Industry in March 2020

2020/04/16

According to the statistical analysis of CAAM, in March 2020, with the COVID-19 epidemic effectively controlled in China, the production and operation of manufactures have gradually recovered. For the production situation, theresumptionof work and production has improved significantly. The latest statistic surveys of 23 manufacturers and enterprise groups showed that the whole vehicle production factories havestarted to work, 86% of employees returned to work and recovered 75% of the average level of production rate compared with last year. For the sales situation, since the epidemic spreading hasn't been stopped completely part of the market demands remain suppressed, but the sales in March were significantly increased compared with February.With the gradual implementation of relevant national policies, as well as a succession of local government policies to promoteautomobile consumptions, the recovery of the automobile market is accelerated.

As a pillar industry of the national economy, the automobile industry has responsibilities and obligations to contribute to restoring the prosperity of the consumer market while dealing withthe epidemic effects.In response to the call of the CPC central committee and the state council, CAAM encouraged industrial manufactures to focus on preventions and management of the epidemic and the recovery of production, quickly understand the problems and difficulties existing in the production and operation processes; report the situation to government departments promptly, make suggestions, and make every effort to contribute to the stability of the economy.

The general performances of the automobile industry in March 2020 are summarizedas below：

1. The descending rate of automobile production and sales were slowed.

In March, as the gradually increased resumptionof work and production,the descending rate of automobile production and sales were slowed.

In March, the production and sales of automobiles reached 1.422 million units and 1.43 million units respectively, with month-on-month growth of 399.2% and 361.4%, and year-on-year declines of 44.5% and 43.3%, which were 35.3% and 35.8% lower compared with February.

From January to March, the production and sales of automobiles reached 3.474 million units and 3.672 million units respectively, witha year-on-year decline of 45.2% and 42.4%.

2. The descending rate of passenger cars' production and sales are still high

In March, the production and sales of passenger carsreached 1.049 million units and 1.043 million units respectively, with month-on-month growth of 436.5% and 365.8%, and year-on-year declines of 49.9% and 48.4%, which were 33% and 33.3% lower compared with February.

From January to March, the production and sales of passenger cars reached 2.684 million units and 2.877 million units respectively, witha year-on-year decline of 48.7% and 45.4%.For different types of passenger cars: The year-on-year production and sales of saloon cars decreased by 50.4% and 47.6%. Theyear-on-year production and sales of SUV decreased by 43.1% and 39.6%. Theyear-on-year production and sales of MPV decreased by 70.4% and 63.3%.The year-on-year production and sales of minibus/vans decreased by 51.1% and 54.1%.

3. The descending rate of commercial vehicles' production and sales was significantly slowed.

In March, the production and sales of commercial vehicles reached 373,000 units and 388,000 unitsrespectively,with year-on-year declines of 49.9% and 48.4%, and the decreasing rate was 46.6% and 44.5% lower compared with February.

From January to March, the production and sales of commercial vehicles reached 790,000 units and 794,000 units respectively, with a year-on-year decline of 28.7% and 28.4%. For different types of passenger cars: The production and sales of bus/coach reached 69,000 and 66,000 respectively,with year-on-year declines of 22.9% and 30.7%.The production and sales of goods vehicles reached 721,000 units and 728,000 units, with year-on-year declines of 29.3% and 28.2%.

4. The production and sales of pickup trucks are decreased compared with last year which is larger than the truck.

From January to March, the production and sales of pickup trucks reached 680,000 units and 700,000 units respectively, with a year-on-year decline of 38.3% and 38.7%.

The year-on-year decliningrate of diesel pickup trucks was lower than petrol pickup trucks.From January to March, the production and sales of petrol pickup trucks reached 18,000 units and 20,000 units respectively, with a year-on-year decline of 40.3% and 39.3%; the production and sales of diesel pickup trucks reached 48,000 units and 50,000 units respectively, with a year-on-year decline of 38.6% and 38.9%.

From January to March, sales of the top five pickup truck manufactures have reached a totalof 54,000 units, with a year-on-year decline of 26.7%, which is 78% of the total pickup truck sales, increased 10.9% compared with last year.

5.The production and sales of New Energy Vehicles are decreased compared with last year.

In March, the production and sales of NEVs (New energy vehicles, not including Tesla) reached 50,000 units and 53,000 units respectively, with year-on-year declines of 56.9% and 53.2%.For different types of NEVs: The production and sales of battery electric vehicles reached 38,000 units and 40,000 units, with year-on-year declines of 58.5% and 55.6%.The production and sales of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles reached 11,000 units and 13,000 units, with year-on-year declines of 50.2% and 44.1%. The production and sales of fuel cell vehicles reached 38 units and 36 units, while the year-on-year production increased by 5.6% and the sales remain the same.

From January to March, the production and sales of NEVs reached 105,000 units and 114,000 units respectively, with year-on-year declines of 60.2% and 56.4%. For different types of NEVs: The production and sales of battery electric vehicles reached 77,000 units and 8.5,000 units, with year-on-year declines of 61.8% and 58.6%. The production and sales of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles reached 28,000 units and 29,000 units, with year-on-year declines of 55% and 48.5%. The production and sales of fuel cell vehicles reached 183 units and 207units, with year-on-year declines of 19.7% and 7.2%

6. The market share of Chinese domestic passenger cars was increased.

In March, the sales of Chinese domestic passenger cars reached 433,000 units, with year-on-year declines of 48.2%, which accounted as 41.5% of the total sales of passenger cars and the percentage increased by 0.2% compared with last year.

From January to March, the sales of Chinese domestic passenger cars reached 1,155,000 units, with year-on-year declines of 47.3%, which accounted as 40.1% of the total sales of passenger cars and the percentage decreased 1.5% compared with last year.

7. The market concentration level of the enterprise groups was higher compared with last year.

From January to March, the total sales of the top ten automobile enterprise groupsreached 3,295,000 units, with year-on-year declines of 41.7%, which lower than the whole industry decline of 0.7%.The total sales of the top ten automobile enterprise groups accounted for89.7% of the total sales of the automobile industry and the percentage increased by 1.1% compared with last year.

8.The automobile export rate was slightly increased compared with last year.

In March, the exported vehicles reached 91,000 units, with a month-on-month increase of 103.8% and ayear-on-year increase of 0.8%. For different types of vehicles:The exported passenger cars reached 68,000 units, with a month-on-month increase of 97.6% and a year-on-year increase of 21.9%. The exported commercial vehicles reached 23,000 units, with a month-on-month increase of 125.3% and a year-on-year decline of 33.8%.

From January to March, the exported vehicles reached 204,000 units, with a year-on-year decline of 11.5%. For different types of vehicles: The exported passenger cars reached 154,000 units, with a year-on-year increase of 5.3%. The exported commercial vehicles reached 50,000 units, with a year-on-year decline of 40.7%.