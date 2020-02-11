Log in
Economically Active Population Survey in January 2020

02/11/2020 | 09:19pm EST

http://kostat.go.kr

Embargo & Release Date : 8:00 A.M., February 12, 2020

Press

Employment Statistics Division

Social Statistics Bureau

Contact Division

Release

STATISTICS KOREA

Contact Person

Jeong, Dong Wook(042.481.2264)

Economically Active Population Survey

in January 2020

  • Economically active population and labor force participation rate >
  • The economically active population marked 27,952 thousand in January, which grew 497 thousand persons or 1.8 percent year-on-year.
  • The labor force participation rate stood at 62.6 percent in January, up 0.7%p year-on-year.
  • Employed persons and employment-population ratio >
  • The number of employed persons totaled 26,800 thousand persons in January, which went up 568 thousand persons or 2.2 percent year-on-year.
  • The employment-population ratio recorded 60.0 percent in January, up 0.8%p year-on-year.
  • Unemployed persons and unemployment rate >
  • The number of unemployed persons totaled 1,153 thousand people in January, which decreased 71 thousand persons or 5.8 percent year-on-year.
  • The unemployment rate marked 4.1 percent in January, down 0.4%p year-on-year.
  • Economically inactive population >
  • The economically inactive population totaled 16,713 thousand people in January, decreasing 151 thousand persons or 0.9 percent year-on-year.

Economically Active Population Survey (EAPS) in January, 2020

(Not seasonally adjusted)

(thousand persons, %, year-on-year)

January 2019

December 2019

January 2020

Change

Change

Change

Change

rate

rate

rate

Population 15 years & over

44,319

0.6

44,661

0.8

44,665

347

0.8

Economically active population

27,455

0.8

28,095

1.9

27,952

497

1.8

(Participation

rate)

(61.9)

(62.9)

(62.6)

(0.7p)

w Male

15,793

0.2

16,051

1.0

15,950

157

1.0

(Participation

rate)

(72.6)

(73.0)

(72.6)

(0.0p)

w Female

11,662

1.7

12,044

3.1

12,002

340

2.9

(Participation

rate)

(51.7)

(53.1)

(52.9)

(1.2p)

Employment-population ratio

59.2

60.8

60.0

0.8p

(15 years & over)

w Employment-population ratio

65.9

67.1

66.7

0.8p

(15~64 years)

Employed persons

26,232

0.1

27,154

1.9

26,800

568

2.2

w Agriculture, forestry &fishing

1,093

10.9

1,217

4.0

1,172

79

7.2

w Mining & manufacturing

4,455

-3.8

4,490

-0.4

4,461

6

0.1

Manufacturing

4,439

-3.7

4,476

-0.3

4,447

8

0.2

w Construction

1,969

-0.9

2,047

-1.3

1,974

5

0.3

w Wholesale & retail trade, accommodation

5,949

-1.8

5,957

0.1

5,941

-8

-0.1

& food

w Electricity, transport, communication &

3,177

2.5

3,214

0.6

3,212

36

1.1

finance

w Business, personal, public service &

9,588

1.4

10,230

5.0

10,038

450

4.7

others

w Regular employees

13,923

2.0

14,575

4.6

14,586

664

4.8

w Temporary employees

4,455

-4.5

4,706

0.7

4,423

-32

-0.7

w Daily workers

1,429

1.8

1,409

-8.5

1,367

-62

-4.3

w Employers

1,614

-2.9

1,436

-11.1

1,450

-164

-10.1

w Own account workers

3,858

-0.3

4,049

4.4

4,011

153

4.0

w Unpaid family workers

953

-1.3

979

-1.8

962

9

1.0

Unemployed persons

1,224

20.0

942

-0.3

1,153

-71

-5.8

Unemployment rate

4.5

3.4

4.1

-0.4p

(Seasonally adjusted)

(4.3)

(3.7)

(4.0)

w Male

693

19.2

536

-8.6

626

-67

-9.7

Unemployment rate

4.4

3.3

3.9

-0.5p

(Seasonally adjusted)

(4.4)

(3.7)

(3.9)

w Female

530

21.1

406

13.4

526

-4

-0.8

Unemployment rate

4.5

3.4

4.4

-0.1p

(Seasonally adjusted)

(4.3)

(3.8)

(4.1)

w Middle school graduates & under

281

59.2

187

94.1

299

18

6.4

(Unemployment rate)

(

7.4)

( 4.7)

(

7.6)

( 0.2p)

w High school graduates

498

20.6

400

-6.0

445

-53

-10.6

(Unemployment rate)

(

4.7)

( 3.7)

(

4.1)

(-0.6p)

w College, univ. graduates & over

445

3.4

354

-16.0

409

-36

-8.1

(Unemployment rate)

(

3.4)

( 2.7)

(

3.1)

(-0.3p)

Economically inactive population

16,864

0.1

16,566

-1.0

16,713

-151

-0.9

Disclaimer

KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 02:18:08 UTC
