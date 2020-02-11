Economically Active Population Survey in January 2020

Economically active population and labor force participation rate >

The economically active population marked 27,952 thousand in January, which grew 497 thousand persons or 1.8 percent year-on-year.

T he labor force participation rate stood at 62.6 percent in January, up 0.7%p year-on-year.

Employed persons and employment-population ratio >

The number of employed persons totaled 26,800 thousand persons in January, which went up 568 thousand persons or 2.2 percent year-on-year.

The employment-population ratio recorded 60.0 percent in January, up 0.8%p year-on-year.

Unemployed persons and unemployment rate >

The number of unemployed persons totaled 1,153 thousand people in January, which decreased 71 thousand persons or 5.8 percent year-on-year.

The unemployment rate marked 4.1 percent in January, down 0.4%p year-on-year.

Economically inactive population >