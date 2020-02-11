|
Economically Active Population Survey in January 2020
02/11/2020 | 09:19pm EST
http://kostat.go.kr
Embargo & Release Date : 8:00 A.M., February 12, 2020
|
Press
|
|
Employment Statistics Division
|
Social Statistics Bureau
|
|
Contact Division
|
Release
|
STATISTICS KOREA
|
|
|
|
|
Contact Person
|
Jeong, Dong Wook(042.481.2264)
|
|
|
Economically Active Population Survey
in January 2020
-
Economically active population and labor force participation rate >
-
The economically active population marked 27,952 thousand in January, which grew 497 thousand persons or 1.8 percent year-on-year.
-
The labor force participation rate stood at 62.6 percent in January, up 0.7%p year-on-year.
-
Employed persons and employment-population ratio >
-
The number of employed persons totaled 26,800 thousand persons in January, which went up 568 thousand persons or 2.2 percent year-on-year.
-
The employment-population ratio recorded 60.0 percent in January, up 0.8%p year-on-year.
-
Unemployed persons and unemployment rate >
-
The number of unemployed persons totaled 1,153 thousand people in January, which decreased 71 thousand persons or 5.8 percent year-on-year.
-
The unemployment rate marked 4.1 percent in January, down 0.4%p year-on-year.
-
Economically inactive population >
-
The economically inactive population totaled 16,713 thousand people in January, decreasing 151 thousand persons or 0.9 percent year-on-year.
Economically Active Population Survey (EAPS) in January, 2020
|
(Not seasonally adjusted)
|
|
|
|
(thousand persons, %, year-on-year)
|
|
|
|
January 2019
|
December 2019
|
|
January 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
Change
|
|
|
Change
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
rate
|
|
rate
|
|
|
|
rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
◉ Population 15 years & over
|
44,319
|
0.6
|
44,661
|
0.8
|
44,665
|
347
|
0.8
|
|
▣ Economically active population
|
27,455
|
0.8
|
28,095
|
1.9
|
27,952
|
497
|
1.8
|
|
|
|
(Participation
|
rate)
|
(61.9)
|
|
(62.9)
|
|
(62.6)
|
(0.7p)
|
|
|
|
|
w Male
|
|
15,793
|
0.2
|
16,051
|
1.0
|
15,950
|
157
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
(Participation
|
rate)
|
(72.6)
|
|
(73.0)
|
|
(72.6)
|
(0.0p)
|
|
|
|
|
w Female
|
|
11,662
|
1.7
|
12,044
|
3.1
|
12,002
|
340
|
2.9
|
|
|
|
(Participation
|
rate)
|
(51.7)
|
|
(53.1)
|
|
(52.9)
|
(1.2p)
|
|
|
|
|
◦ Employment-population ratio
|
|
59.2
|
|
60.8
|
|
|
60.0
|
0.8p
|
|
|
|
|
(15 years & over)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
w Employment-population ratio
|
|
65.9
|
|
67.1
|
|
|
66.7
|
0.8p
|
|
|
|
|
(15~64 years)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
◦ Employed persons
|
26,232
|
0.1
|
27,154
|
1.9
|
26,800
|
568
|
2.2
|
|
|
|
w Agriculture, forestry &fishing
|
1,093
|
10.9
|
1,217
|
4.0
|
1,172
|
79
|
7.2
|
|
|
|
w Mining & manufacturing
|
4,455
|
-3.8
|
4,490
|
-0.4
|
4,461
|
6
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
․ Manufacturing
|
4,439
|
-3.7
|
4,476
|
-0.3
|
4,447
|
8
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
w Construction
|
|
1,969
|
-0.9
|
2,047
|
-1.3
|
1,974
|
5
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
w Wholesale & retail trade, accommodation
|
5,949
|
-1.8
|
5,957
|
0.1
|
5,941
|
-8
|
-0.1
|
|
|
|
& food
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
w Electricity, transport, communication &
|
3,177
|
2.5
|
3,214
|
0.6
|
3,212
|
36
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
finance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
w Business, personal, public service &
|
9,588
|
1.4
|
10,230
|
5.0
|
10,038
|
450
|
4.7
|
|
|
|
others
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
w Regular employees
|
13,923
|
2.0
|
14,575
|
4.6
|
14,586
|
664
|
4.8
|
|
|
|
w Temporary employees
|
4,455
|
-4.5
|
4,706
|
0.7
|
4,423
|
-32
|
-0.7
|
|
|
|
w Daily workers
|
1,429
|
1.8
|
1,409
|
-8.5
|
1,367
|
-62
|
-4.3
|
|
|
|
w Employers
|
|
1,614
|
-2.9
|
1,436
|
-11.1
|
1,450
|
-164
|
-10.1
|
|
|
|
w Own account workers
|
3,858
|
-0.3
|
4,049
|
4.4
|
4,011
|
153
|
4.0
|
|
|
|
w Unpaid family workers
|
|
953
|
-1.3
|
979
|
-1.8
|
|
962
|
9
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
◦ Unemployed persons
|
1,224
|
20.0
|
942
|
-0.3
|
1,153
|
-71
|
-5.8
|
|
|
|
Unemployment rate
|
|
4.5
|
|
3.4
|
|
|
4.1
|
-0.4p
|
|
|
|
|
(Seasonally adjusted)
|
|
(4.3)
|
|
(3.7)
|
|
|
(4.0)
|
|
|
|
|
|
w Male
|
|
|
693
|
19.2
|
536
|
-8.6
|
|
626
|
-67
|
-9.7
|
|
|
|
Unemployment rate
|
|
4.4
|
|
3.3
|
|
|
3.9
|
-0.5p
|
|
|
|
|
(Seasonally adjusted)
|
|
(4.4)
|
|
(3.7)
|
|
|
(3.9)
|
|
|
|
|
|
w Female
|
|
|
530
|
21.1
|
406
|
13.4
|
|
526
|
-4
|
-0.8
|
|
|
|
Unemployment rate
|
|
4.5
|
|
3.4
|
|
|
4.4
|
-0.1p
|
|
|
|
|
(Seasonally adjusted)
|
|
(4.3)
|
|
(3.8)
|
|
|
(4.1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
w Middle school graduates & under
|
|
281
|
59.2
|
187
|
94.1
|
|
299
|
18
|
6.4
|
|
|
|
(Unemployment rate)
|
(
|
7.4)
|
|
( 4.7)
|
|
(
|
7.6)
|
( 0.2p)
|
|
|
|
|
w High school graduates
|
|
498
|
20.6
|
400
|
-6.0
|
|
445
|
-53
|
-10.6
|
|
|
|
(Unemployment rate)
|
(
|
4.7)
|
|
( 3.7)
|
|
(
|
4.1)
|
(-0.6p)
|
|
|
|
|
w College, univ. graduates & over
|
|
445
|
3.4
|
354
|
-16.0
|
|
409
|
-36
|
-8.1
|
|
|
|
(Unemployment rate)
|
(
|
3.4)
|
|
( 2.7)
|
|
(
|
3.1)
|
(-0.3p)
|
|
|
|
|
▣ Economically inactive population
|
16,864
|
0.1
|
16,566
|
-1.0
|
16,713
|
-151
|
-0.9
|
|
Disclaimer
KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 02:18:08 UTC
|
|