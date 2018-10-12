Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Economies in Europe, Japan, U.S. "solid" despite market rout - BOJ's Kuroda

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 08:52am EDT
BOJ Governor Kuroda speaks during a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Friday painted an upbeat view on the global economy despite the recent market rout, saying that robust corporate profits and solid fundamentals will underpin growth in advanced economies.

Fears that escalating global trade tensions and rising U.S. interest rate hikes could dent growth have roiled global markets and prompted warnings by the International Monetary Fund on heightening risks to the world economic outlook.

But Kuroda was unfazed by the market turbulence, projecting that strong Japanese and overseas corporate profits will help prevent stock markets from tanking further.

"There's no change to the solid fundamentals of Japan, the United States and European economies," Kuroda told reporters after attending a G20 finance leaders' gathering held on the sidelines of the IMF meetings in Bali.

"We will continue to carefully watch the impact domestic and overseas market moves could have on Japan's economy and prices," Kuroda said.

Kuroda's remarks suggest the BOJ likely won't make big changes to its rosy growth estimates when it conducts a quarterly review of its projections at this month's rate review.

But a senior Japanese Ministry of Finance (MOF) official said Tokyo won't let its guard down against volatile stock and currency market moves that could hurt the export-reliant economy.

"We're watching market moves with vigilance. There's no change to that stance," even though stocks rebounded and the yen weakened somewhat on Friday, the official told reporters.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

By Leika Kihara

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:14pTAKE FIVE : World markets themes for the week ahead
RE
03:13pMINISTRY OF ENERGY OF REPUBLIC OF LITHUANIA : Rules to prevent entry of Belarus electricity into the Lithuanian electricity market due to the threats from Astravyets NPP are being prepared
PU
03:13pGFAR GLOBAL FORUM ON AGRICULTURAL RESEARCH : Zambian farmer finds the sweet spot during dry season
PU
03:08pCBS STATISTICS NETHERLANDS : Multinationals account for 30 percent of economy
PU
02:58pChina September exports surge, creating record surplus with U.S. despite tariffs
RE
02:58pGOVERNMENT OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION : The SCO Heads of Government Council Meeting
PU
02:54pCuadrilla to begin shale gas fracking after last hurdle dismissed
RE
02:52pEconomies in Europe, Japan, U.S. "solid" despite market rout - BOJ's Kuroda
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING : BMW to buy control of China venture in 'new era' for foreign carmakers
2FRAPORT : FRAPORT TRAFFIC FIGURES &NDASH; SEPTEMBER AND FIRST NINE MONTHS 2018: Growth Trend Continues
3OPEC says oil market well supplied, wary of 2019 surplus
4BLACKROCK : Lloyds awards 30 billion pound investment contract to BlackRock
5UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION : A tech boom in Pittsburgh brings hope and angst

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.