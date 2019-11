Breman will replace Kerstin af Jochnick, who left in September to take up a position Supervisory Board of ECB Banking Supervision.

Breman has been appointed for a term of office of six years, with effect from 1 December. She will take part in the monetary policy meeting on 18 December.

Breman is currently chief economist at Swedbank.

