Economist Martin Feldstein Has Died at Age 79 -- 2nd Update

By Harriet Torry

Martin Feldstein, a top adviser to presidents and one of the most influential academic economists of his generation, died Tuesday at the age of 79.

The cause of death was cancer, according to his Harvard University colleague Jeremy Stein, a former member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.

A "world-renowned scholar, teacher and policy-maker, Marty was the pre-eminent bridge-builder in the economics profession, someone who did more to bring people and ideas together in a congenial way than just about anyone else," Mr. Stein said in an email to colleagues.

Mr. Feldstein was an economist with one foot in the policy world and one in the academic world. A professor of economics at Harvard since 1969, he taught and mentored generations of influential economists.

He served as chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers from 1982 to 1984 under Republican President Reagan. Mr. Feldstein later served in advisory positions to GOP President George W. Bush and Democratic President Obama. He was president of the National Bureau of Economic Research from 1977 to 1982, and from 1984 to 2008.

The macroeconomist's work largely focused on inflation, public expenditures, taxes and unemployment. He did pioneering work in the 1970s about how taxes influence economic behavior by businesses and individuals. Mr. Feldstein was an advocate for small government, low taxes and control of the federal government's budget deficit.

Gregory Mankiw, a professor of economics at Harvard who worked alongside Mr. Feldstein at the Council of Economic Advisers during the Reagan years, said Mr. Feldstein "was very much a low-tax, small-government conservative, but I viewed him as a rational low-tax, small-government conservative."

"He was very concerned about government debt, he didn't think that there was any free lunch," Mr. Mankiw said.

As recently as this March, Mr. Feldstein penned commentary for The Wall Street Journal, warning about the rapid growth of the U.S. budget deficit and national debt.

During the Reagan administration, many officials embraced the so-called supply-side theory popularized by economist Arthur Laffer, which held that tax cuts would spur so much additional economic activity that the government's total tax revenue would rise by enough to offset any losses from lower rates, and thereby not add to the federal budget deficit. President Trump and his administration made this argument when they advocated the 2017 tax overhaul.

But the Reagan tax cut of 1981 was followed by growing budget deficits, leading Mr. Feldstein and some other advisers to call for tax increases to narrow the gap, putting them at odds with administration opponents of such a move and others in the GOP.

So far, the Trump tax cuts haven't paid for themselves either, though administration officials say they will over time, that it can take several years for the additional business investment to yield gains in output. Although the economy grew 2.9% in 2018, federal tax revenue fell 0.4%, according to the Treasury Department.

White House economic adviser Lawrence Kudlow first met Mr. Feldstein while working in the Reagan administration and recalled some early quarrels. "I was more of a supply sider, and he was more of a deficit cutter," he said. "As time went on, he and I got friendlier and friendlier."

Later on, Mr. Feldstein would be a guest on Mr. Kudlow's radio and TV shows. "He was always a little boring," he recalled with a laugh, "but he was such a smart guy it was a pleasure to have him on."

Mr. Feldstein remained influential until his death, said Mr. Kudlow, who described the economist as "a really important guy. A Feldstein article in the paper -- let's say an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal or some other popular media outlet -- you would read it."

Colleagues paid tribute to Mr. Feldstein online, as did some of the many students he taught over more than two decades in Harvard's introductory course in economics known as "Ec 10."

"He set an example for all of us with his constant and insatiable engagement with economics and policymaking," tweeted Jason Furman, a CEA chairman under Mr. Obama.

Mr. Feldstein is survived by his wife, Kathleen Feldstein, also an economist, and their two daughters.

--Alex Leary contributed to this article.

