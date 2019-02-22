Log in
Economists' Advice to Fed : Look at Rising Prices and Tight Labor Market

02/22/2019 | 10:31am EST

By Nick Timiraos

Federal Reserve officials have grown uneasy in recent months about the difficulty they've had generating enough price pressures to keep inflation at their 2% target. A paper presented at a monetary policy conference Friday argues they should worry instead that a tight labor market could generate more inflation than they want.

At issue is the framework known as the Phillips curve, which has long animated thinking in mainstream economics and inside the central bank. It holds that inflation rises as slack across the economy declines, and that the disappearance of slack can best be measured as unemployment declines below a level estimated to be consistent with stable prices.

While the relationship between declining unemployment and rising wages has held up in recent years, the relationship between declining unemployment and rising prices has been very weak.

In the paper, economists Peter Hooper of Deutsche Bank, Frederic Mishkin of Columbia University and Amir Sufi of the University of Chicago, present research revealing the potential for price pressures to pick up, as unemployment falls to very low levels.

"Our evidence suggests that the Fed needs to be especially watchful for awakening of the Phillips curve," they conclude. The paper was prepared for a conference in New York sponsored by the University of Chicago.

Fed officials estimate the unemployment rate, at 4% in January, is below the level consistent with stable prices. Still, inflation hasn't accelerated much over the past two years, leading to nagging doubts over the strength of the relationship between prices and unemployment.

Because the U.S. hasn't had many episodes of very low unemployment in recent decades, the researchers looked at state and regional data to document a potential relationship between tighter labor markets and rising prices. Their analysis suggests the relationship here is stronger, with prices rising in an accelerating, or nonlinear, fashion as unemployment falls.

Evidence that the relationship "has been dormant for the past several decades does not necessarily mean that it is dead," they write. "The Phillips curve could be hibernating, and there is a risk of the Phillips curve waking up, with inflationary pressures rising in the face of an overheated labor market."

Fed officials have been more concerned in recent weeks about potential headwinds to inflation from weaker growth abroad, declines in commodity prices and a stronger dollar. Such conditions have prompted the Fed to put interest rate rises on hold after three years of steady increases designed to pre-emptively restrain price pressures, as the Phillips curve framework would dictate.

Write to Nick Timiraos at nick.timiraos@wsj.com

