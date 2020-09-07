Economists Expect Steeper Contraction in Singapore's Economy

By Ronnie Harui



SINGAPORE--Economists expect a deeper contraction for Singapore's economy this year due to steeper declines in construction, accommodation and food services and private consumption, a central bank survey showed Monday.

Gross domestic product is expected to shrink 6.0% in 2020, according to the median estimate in the Monetary Authority of Singapore's September survey of external professional forecasters. That compares with the June survey's prediction for a 5.8% contraction in Singapore's GDP this year.

Economists expect construction to shrink 23.0% in 2020, compared with their previous forecast for a 11.4% contraction. They now project accommodation and food services to shrink 29.1% versus the 26.0% contraction projected previously. They also expect private consumption to contract 11.8%, compared with their earlier forecast of 5.2% contraction.

However, economists predict Singapore's exports of locally produced goods to rise 4.5% this year, up from 0.0% projected in the prior survey. Economists also raised their manufacturing growth forecast to 2.3% from 2.2% previously.

The MAS said Monday that 26 economists responded to the latest quarterly survey, the results of which don't represent the central bank's views or forecasts.

A further deterioration in the Covid-19 situation, due to more waves of outbreaks or delays in vaccine development, topped the list of downside risks to Singapore's growth outlook identified by respondents.

Meanwhile, the containment of the coronavirus pandemic was again the most frequently cited upside potential to Singapore's outlook.

GDP growth is expected at 5.5% in 2021, with respondents on average projecting Singapore's economy to expand at least 4% next year.

Singapore's consumer-price index is expected to fall 0.4% this year, compared with the 0.5% decline forecast previously. Core CPI is likely to drop 0.3%, compared with the 0.5% decline predicted in the prior survey.

Write to Ronnie Harui at ronnie.harui@wsj.com