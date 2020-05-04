Log in
Economists See Mexican GDP Shrinking More Than 7%

05/04/2020 | 02:07pm EDT

By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY--Economists surveyed by the Bank of Mexico forecast that the country's output will contract more than 7% this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the central bank said Monday.

Gross domestic product will likely decrease by 7.1%, according to the median estimate of 38 analysts polled in April, down from the 3.5% contraction forecast in March. The average estimate is for a decline of 7.3% versus a drop of 4% in the March survey.

Heightened economic uncertainty in recent months has widened the range of forecasts. The most-optimistic analyst predicts a contraction of 3.6% in 2020 and the most-pessimistic a 12% slump in GDP.

The first effects of the pandemic were felt in the first quarter when GDP fell 1.6% from the previous quarter, but the worst is expected in the second quarter as many industries and services were closed down to mitigate contagion.

Purchasing managers indexes for April already point to a drop in manufacturing.

"The latest data revealed record lows across the board as social-distancing measures drove factory closures and a collapse in demand," said IHS Markit, whose Mexico PMI fell to 35 from an already contractionary 47.9 in March. "Meanwhile, those still operating struggled to obtain inputs amid supply-chain disruption."

The Bank of Mexico has cut its benchmark interest-rate target twice since March to the current 6%, and according to the survey is expected to lower it to 5% by the end of September. Economists reduced their estimates for inflation, which is seen ending the year at 2.9%, compared with 3.6% previously.

Write to Anthony Harrup at anthony.harrup@wsj.com

