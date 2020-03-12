Economists See Rising Risks Of Recession World-Wide

By Josh Mitchell and Joshua Zumbrun

The U.S. and world economies look increasingly likely to slip into recession as expanding swaths of business activities battered by the coronavirus outbreak shut down, economists said Thursday.

President Trump's announcement Wednesday night of a 30-day ban on some travel to the U.S. from Europe to contain the spread of virus comes as global air traffic is falling and all of Italy and parts of many other countries are under quarantine.

In the U.S., the world's largest economy, industry conferences and music festivals are being canceled, the National Basketball Association suspended its season and oil producers are being slammed by a sharp drop in crude prices, raising the odds the record-long expansion will end in coming months, economists said.

The financial market rou t that continued Thursday is reverberating through the international financial system, as investors retreat from risky assets. An average of nearly $2 billion dollars a day has been pulled from emerging markets over the past six weeks -- a development that could lead to countries running down their foreign reserves and eventually encountering problems managing their debts.

"We are going into a global recession. The necessary measures to contain the spread of the virus make that unavoidable," said Vítor Constâncio, a former vice president of the European Central Bank, on Twitter Thursday.

In the U.S. alone, "The chances of a recession are going way up," said Michael Feroli, an economist at JPMorgan Chase.

The U.S. has seen major event cancellations or postponements in recent days such as the Austin's South by Southwest festival, Miami's Ultra Music Festival and California's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Several college conferences hastily canceled their basketball championship tournaments Thursday. All these moves will weigh on consumer spending, the economy's biggest source of fuel, economists said.

"It's going to be massively disruptive to the economy," said Joshua Shapiro of consulting firm MFR Inc. "You go to a sporting event, not only do you buy a ticket. You buy some beers, maybe you go to dinner first. You go out afterwards. You're spending money. People come to New York to come to theaters. They're not going to be doing that anymore. It's not just the ticket to the event. It's the plane ticket, it's the hotel. It's all these people working at these places."

The range of possible economic outcomes is wide, economist Lindsey Piegza of Stifel Nicolaus said Thursday. Her best-case scenario: U.S. output declines slightly in the second quarter of the year but rebounds quickly, with the economy growing at an annual rate of 1.3% in the first half. Her worst-case outcome: Output falls 2%, at an annual rate, in the first half, then rebounds slightly in the second half.

The most likely outcome, she thinks, is that output will grow just 0.3% in the first six months of the year.

A recession can take months to show up in economic data. Most likely, it will first become visible in sentiment readings, new claims for unemployment insurance benefits, and eventually in spending and investment data.

Through last week, U.S. employers, for the most part, appeared to resist the urge to lay off workers. New jobless claims fell last week, to a historically low level of 211,000, the Labor Department said Thursday.

But a report from IHS Markit last week showed that the business activity in the U.S. service sector -- representing a range of industries, from restaurants to health-care providers -- fell in February for the first time since 2013.

An economic contraction of at least one quarter is "inevitable, but it takes businesses a while to do things," said Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. "They don't respond immediately by laying people off. The first thing they do is cut the pace of hiring rather than laying people off, but it's coming."

While a downturn is coming, he added, "how deep, how long, who knows?"

The overall impact on the U.S. economy will depend on how quickly authorities can bring the virus under control. At this point, that is hard to predict, he said. His best guess, Mr. Shepherdson said, was for a 2% decline in growth in the second quarter and a flat reading for the third.

The ECB on Thursday was the latest central bank to undertake stimulus measures -- including recent interest-rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of England -- that did little to calm markets.

The ECB said it would issue cheap loans to banks and buy more eurozone debt in an effort to mitigate the economic shock of the coronavirus, but didn't cut its key interest rate, which is already below zero.

ECB President Christine Lagarde echoed other central bankers who have recently said there are limits to how much monetary policy can do in the current crisis and called on other policy makers to use fiscal policy, such as tax and government spending measures, to provide support.

"An ambitious and coordinated fiscal stance is now needed in view of the weakened outlook and to safeguard against the further materialization of downside risks," she said.

The recent outflows from emerging markets represent "an unprecedented sudden stop in capital flows," said Robin Brooks, the chief economist of the Institute of International Finance. The data is currently at "its most negative reading ever, with outflows exceeding the 2013 'taper tantrum' and the 2008 global financial crisis,' Mr. Brooks said.

The International Monetary Fund, the Washington-based institution that serves as the global lender of last resort, said in a briefing Thursday that it has begun to field inquiries from countries that may need financial assistance. Earlier on Thursday, Iran, one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus, said that it had requested a $5 billion rescue program from the IMF.

"We are in very active consultation with our member countries," said Gerry Rice, an IMF spokesman, at a briefing on Thursday. "We are receiving inquiries and requests from a number of countries including Iran. I can tell you we are proceeding expeditiously with all requests."

The IMF said last week that it had $50 billion in programs that could disburse rapidly for coronavirus relief programs. The IMF has total lending resources of up to $1 trillion that countries could seek to tap to combat the slowdown in global financial flows.

David Harrison, Nick Timiraos, Tom Fairless, and Harriet Torry contributed to this article.

Write to Josh Mitchell at joshua.mitchell@wsj.com